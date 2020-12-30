One eagle-eyed Star Wars fan may have just stumbled on to the Razor Crest's origins. The Mandalorian season 2 saw Din Djarin lose his beloved heap of space junk, which has brought up a lot of questions about it and its history. Djarin never did reveal much about his ship, other than the fact that it was "pre-Empire surplus." While the viewing audience never learned much about the Razor Crest, the bounty hunter always seemed to know how to fix whatever was wrong with it, leading many to believe that he had years to bond with it.

@SWTheory66 just wondering as I rewatching Clone Wars today and came across something Bounty Hunters were using as a ship is this a early version of the Razor Crest? pic.twitter.com/eLOj12fawf — Adam Davies (@adavies244_adam) December 2, 2020

Tik Tok user Anthony Venuti believes that the Razor Crest is actually something that Star Wars fans have seen before. Specifically, he believes that the ship is featured in an episode of The Clone Wars titled Bounty Hunters. The episode in question finds Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker, and Ahsoka Tano on a planet where they help some non-Mandalorian bounty hunters protect a local village. One of the bounty hunters, Sugi, offers to give the Jedi a ride home in her ship.

When looking at Sugi's ship, it looks an awful lot like a less-detailed Razor Crest. Technically, the timeline matches up since The Clone Wars takes place "pre-Empire," but is this the exact same ship that Din Djarin is using in The Mandalorian? As some Star Wars fans have observed, the ship is definitely similar to the Razor Crest, but the general consensus is that the ship in question is likely from the same manufacturer and not the exact same ship that we have seen in The Mandalorian.

With Dave Filoni on board for The Mandalorian and The Clone Wars, there's little doubt that the two ships are connected in the Star Wars universe, though it's unclear how. Jon Favreau has commented on the design origins of the Razor Crest, noting that they wanted it to look like a World War II-era surplus vehicle. Favreau did not mention that the broad design of the ship may have first been introduced in a random episode of The Clone Wars. The show creator wanted the ship to fall in line with the Star Wars trilogy, stating that he wanted it to feel like the early designs of George Lucas and Ralph McQuarrie.

If anyone was going to channel the designs of George Lucas and Ralph McQuarrie, it would be Dave Filoni on The Mandalorian. Plus, it seems there is too much evidence that this was a mere coincidence, as Filoni is well-versed in everything Lucas-related. For now, nothing has been confirmed by Jon Favreau or Dave Filoni, which means we'll have to see if it is addressed in an upcoming interview. As for what Din Djarin will be flying next in The Mandalorian season 3, that is unknown at the moment, since many fans were speculating about the bounty hunter taking over on Boba Fett's Slave I, which did not happen. You can head over to Tik Tok to see the comparison between the two ships.