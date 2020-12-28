Star Wars toys have always been an important part of the franchise. Now they have become at least partially responsible for resurrecting one of its most beloved characters. Robert Rodriguez was the man responsible for directing Boba Fett's long-awaited return in The Mandalorian season 2. Now, the filmmaker has revealed he used action figures to help plan the bounty hunter's big action scene in the episode titled The Tragedy.

The reveal came as part of the Disney Gallery documentary released on Disney+ recently, which takes a behind the scenes look at The Mandalorian season 2. Robert Rodriguez appeared to discuss his ever-important episode, which saw Temuera Morrison bringing back Boba Fett in epic fashion. Rodriguez explained that to help illustrate what he wanted from the action sequence, he used his sons, some Star Wars toys and a camera in his backyard. Here's what Rodriguez had to say.

"I ended up turning a three-page battle scene into a nine-minute battle scene because I was just that excited to be bringing Boba back. I told Jon [Favreau]: 'I've been waiting to see this version of Boba Fett since I was a kid. Boba has to be different, he can't just seem like another Mando. He has to move differently, feel different, occupy a completely different space, and have a weight and gravitas to him that shows why he's such a legend. I wanted him to live up to his name that we would whisper since we were kids [and] be that mysterious character with a past that makes you want to know more about him. If Mando is a gunslinger, then Boba needs to be a barbarian."

Executive producer Dave Filoni responded to the video by saying, "That makes it the coolest animatic ever!" The video is shown in the special. We see the director's kids dressed up in Star Wars Halloween costumes, with various toys taking the place of would-be actors. The whole thing has an undeniable charm to it, while also showcasing Robert Rodriguez's passion for not only the franchise, but the character of Boba Fett specifically. Rodriguez added the following about his episode.

"It needs to satisfy. I don't want to take for granted that he'll show up later in other episodes. He needs to be all things, right here, right now. That's what Boba Fett is all about. This episode needed to say: 'Boba is back,' and that was my main personal mission."

Safe to say, it satisfied. Boba Fett got more screen time, by a wide margin, than he ever had in the original Star Wars trilogy. This was largely the version of the character many fans had been dying to see for decades. Luckily, despite Robert Rodriguez laying it all out on the line, there will be plenty more from Boba in the future.

Not only can we possibly expect to see Boba Fett show up in The Mandalorian season 3 but he is getting a spin-off series as well. As announced in a shocking post-credit scene, The Book of Boba Fett will debut on Disney+ in December 2021, giving the character a long-awaited solo project. You can check out Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian now on the Disney+ streaming service.