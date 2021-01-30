Rosario Dawson has shared a new video of herself from The Mandalorian set transforming into Ahsoka Tano. Dawson was first introduced as the Star Wars fan-favorite character in the second season of the hit Disney+ series. Ashley Eckstein voiced the character in The Clone Wars and Dawson introduced Tano to a new audience as the live-action version of the character. Dave Filoni is currently developing the Ahsoka Tano spin-off Disney+ series.

Happy #AhsokaTanoDay ! Thank you @Ashley_Eckstein for bringing Ashoka to life for us all. It’s one of the greatest honors & privileges of my life to share this remarkable character w/ the world alongside you. #DreamTeam@starwars@dave_filoni@Jon_Favreau#BrianSipe#SamanthaWardpic.twitter.com/9JThoyrm6q — Rosario Dawson (@rosariodawson) January 30, 2021

Yesterday, January 29th, was Ahsoka Tano Day, which is a day to honor when the character was first introduced into the Star Wars Universe in 2008. "Thank you Ashley Eckstein for bringing Ahsoka to life for us all," Rosario Dawson wrote on Twitter. "It's one of the greatest honors & privileges of my life to share this remarkable character w/ the world alongside you." Dawson shared a video of herself getting into makeup, which looks like it took quite a bit of time. She holds a small pink fan to help keep the air clear while sitting in the chair and transforming into Ahsoka.

In addition to the Ahsoka Tano transformation process, Rosario Dawson shared another video of the makeup coming off. From the looks of things, taking everything off looks almost as time consuming as putting it all on. Dawson captioned the video with, "Love an oil rub and hot towel before letting my hair down. Fun fact... we filled a drawer with leftover forehead pieces... not sure why?!" It looks like the actress will continue to save some more forehead pieces once production begins on her upcoming Ahsoka Tano series.

Ahsoka Tano was introduced in The Mandalorian season 2 as Din Djarin looked for a Jedi to properly train Baby Grogu. He located Tano and introduced the two, though she declined to take him on for training. She did, however, reveal to the world that the little green Jedi's name is actually Grogu. Some Star Wars fans still can't get over the name and prefer to call him Baby Yoda or the Child, as opposed to his real name. While Tano could not train Grogu, she was able to refer him to a temple on Tython, which is where the little guy got into contact with another famous Jedi.

As for whether or not Ahsoka Tano will appear in The Mandalorian again, that is unclear. She is on the hunt for Grand Admiral Thrawn, and many are under the belief that the Ahsoka Tano series will focus on that journey. Star Wars fans have waited years to see a live-action version of Thrawn, along with Ezra Bridger, so the spin-off series could end up even overshadowing The Mandalorian when it debuts. As for when that will be, that is unclear at the moment. While we wait for some news, you can watch Rosario Dawson's official Twitter video of her getting into the Ahsoka Tano makeup. You can see her get out of the makeup below.