Disney+ has officially released a poster for Ahsoka Tano in The Mandalorian Season 2. Along with that came several official images from her debut episode along with concept art. And Rosario Dawson, who plays the fan-favorite animated character in the flesh, even dropped some new intel into the history behind her casting.

Ever since The Mandalorian makers hinted at Ahsoka Tano's addition to the series, fans have been obsessively campaigning for the Daredevil star, Rosario Dawson to bag the role. Then came the rumours of her casting, which were only confirmed with last Friday's new episode wherein she debuted as the former Jedi complete with the twin lightsabers and those iconic blue-white head tails. Adding further icing to this Calodan-shaped cake is the release of first official stills of the Force wielder as well as the confirmation that the actor bagged the coveted role thanks to the massive fan-casting!

The recently released chapter of The Mandalorian dropped some major bombshells that ranged from Baby Yoda's real name to the hint of the arrival of another renowned Star Wars villain. But despite the high-octane action and massive revelations, nothing could trump the arrival of Ahsoka Tano. Well, one thing can-- Dawson admitting that it was the overwhelming fan-support and trending hashtags like #AhsokaLives that got her the role.

"Actually it first came from fans online. Someone tweeted me and fan-cast me. I retweeted back and I was like, "Absolutely, yes please" and "#AhsokaLives." And apparently that got the attention of someone who has been doing the Star Wars press for years. She forwarded it to Dave Filoni. That kind of started a whole thing. I was like, "Oh my goodness, did I just get fan-cast in something?" And then nothing happened."

But she had no idea that all fan posts and Ahsoka Tano concept art had already brought her to Filoni's attention who shared that the countless tweets were "the first time" that he looked at Dawson and thought "Huh. Yeah, I think maybe she would make a good Ahsoka." Thus, when he and Jon Favreau sat down to finalize things, Dawson was their first choice and they went ahead to offer her the part, something that had her "freaking out."

"People have been fan-casting me on all kinds of things, like She-Hulk and stuff. And I always just think it's really fun, because I get to see myself in different kinds of art. But then I got a Facetime call from Jon Favreau and Dave. They were building out The Mandalorian, and I got to have a behind-the-scenes look at visuals and concept [from] what they were planning on doing with this second season."

In fact, she confessed that when she went down for the audition, she was "pacing and jumping up and down, trying to keep really cool in my voice, but I was freaking out."

"I mean, this is real Star Wars-the font, the look, the art, the everything, and my face in there. I just, I couldn't. I was beside myself, and they were asking, "Do you want to do this? I mean, we appreciate if it's not something you want to do." And I was like, "Oh, no, no, that would be cool, actually. I think we could maybe work this out." Trying to play it cool, but I was sweating."

After the latest episode of The Mandalorian aired, many had vocalized how incorrect the title of the episode, "The Jedi," is as Ahsoka left the Jedi Order in Clone Wars and has even claimed, time and again, that she doesn't consider herself to be a Jedi. But according to Dave Filoni, no one is more like a Jedi than Ahsoka.

"Yeah, I think something fans like about the character is that she's rather complex. They all focus very hard on the line, 'I am no Jedi,' from Star Wars: Rebels, but it's undeniable that she's trained by the Jedi. I think to most observers she is very Jedi to them. I would argue in some ways-by being so selfless and rejecting a lot of paths that would have given her power-she's more Jedi-like than even some characters who claim to be Jedi."

As the live-action version of Ahsoka Tano is continuing the mission that she assigned to herself at the end of Star Wars Rebels and has guided Mando on what he needs to do next, it won't be surprising that we don't see her again in future episodes. But there have been rumours of the character getting a spin-off series of its own, which Filoni too has hinted at by confirming that Ahsoka has a "larger quest."

"She wants to do good and help people, but rather than do it like the Jedi did, which was all wound up in the politics of a republic, she's doing it on an individual basis in the galaxy. Plus, she has a larger quest, which is always more fun when they have a larger quest."

So, more Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano wielding her classic lightsabers and delivering kickass action? Well, we are already on board! This interview first appeared in Vanity Fair.