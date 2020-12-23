The Mandalorian director Bryce Dallas Howard has responded to season 2's biggest criticism. The Disney+ series just wrapped up its second season, which provided Star Wars fans with a wealth of franchise cameos, Easter Eggs, and obscure references. However, with the return of many familiar characters, there are more than a few critics criticizing season 2 for having too much Star Wars nostalgia attached to it.

The Mandalorian season 1 was able to tell a brand-new Star Wars story in an innovative way. Fans were skeptical when it was revealed that the show was going to be about a new set of characters who had never been introduced before. However, once the show debuted, fans were hooked and were left wanting more. Season 2 is now finished and some believe that Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau went against the grain of what season 1 set up, especially in terms of leaning on the past too much. Bryce Dallas Howard had this to say when asked if there was too much nostalgia in season 2.

"I think it's a really fine balance, of course. As an actor, I'm familiar with those kind of questions, because, for example, with working in the Jurassic franchise, it's like, 'OK, we can have fun with some deep cuts for the fans, but, at the end of the day, it's about a good story, well told. I would liken that as well to The Mandalorian in that there are these stories of characters that exist, but even though they might not be playing a central role... Constantly in stories, there are new characters. But in this one, what's cool is, (if you are a super-fan), you will actually be caught up, and will have an understanding of the various layers of the scene."

Dave Filoni worked extensively with George Lucas over the years and is able to understand what the Star Wars creator looks for when he was setting up stories. His involvement in The Mandalorian has shaped the show and, along with Jon Favreau, given it an authentic feel that feels like Lucas created it. For Bryce Dallas Howard, working with Filoni also brings forward a new set of opportunities. She explains.

"I think to not connect The Mandalorian in any shape or form, especially with Dave Filoni's collaboration, it would personally feel like a missed opportunity. As a fan, when I see Dave's name on something, I want the storytelling to be that much richer. I want to feel the specificity of the Star Wars universe be brought to life, especially when it's live-action. It's definitely a fine line. But that's part of the joy."

For the most part, Star Wars fans are more than satisfied with The Mandalorian season 2 and all of its surprises. Even Jon Favreau is amazed that they were able to pull off a second season with nearly all of its big reveals kept under wraps. The element of surprise is something that Favreau and Dave Filoni have been able to perfect, and it's something that fans have come to expect.

Thanks to the success of The Mandalorian, Disney+ is about to get a wealth of new Star Wars content that will blaze new trails and some that will go over familiar territory. Alone, Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have the Ahsoka series on the way, Rangers of the New Republic, and The Book of Boba Fett, which arrives on the streaming service next December. Filoni is working on Ahsoka right now, and The Book of Boba Fett is currently filming. The interview with Bryce Dallas Howard was originally conducted by Digital Spy.