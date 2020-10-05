Having long been rumored to be involved, Rosario Dawson and Timothy Olyphant have seemingly been announced as cast members for The Mandalorian season 2. A Disney+ Germany social media account recently shared a video that mentions both actor's involvement in the upcoming series, as well as Sasha Banks' involvement, following her appearance in the trailer released last month.

The Disney Plus Denmark Instagram story confirms Rosario Dawson and Timothy Olyphant for The Mandalorian Season 2! pic.twitter.com/MjF1hM8k0F — Kessel Run Transmissions (@KRTransmissions) October 3, 2020

While the video does not confirm who they are playing, it has been heavily rumored for some time that Rosario Dawson will portray the live-action version of The Clone Wars fan-favorite character Ahsoka Tano, with Timothy Olyphant rumored to be playing Tatooine sheriff, Cobb Vanth, a character who has acquired the armor of legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett. Since the Disney+ Germany account is an official Disney channel, this is the closest we have gotten so far to confirmation of Dawson and Olyphant's inclusion, though it is worth noting that no other Disney+ accounts have shared the video.

Still, Rosario Dawson and Timothy Olyphant appearing in The Mandalorian season 2 now looks very likely, with both actors and their characters being welcome additions to the already hugely popular show.

The Mandalorian Season 2 will reunite us with the enigmatic Mandalorian warrior and his even more enigmatic companion, affectionately known as Baby Yoda. The official synopsis for season 2 reads: "The Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire."

The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin, a Mandalorian who navigates his way through the Star Wars galaxy, taking on high-risk jobs and getting into all kinds of adventures as he carries out his dangerous duties. The series picks up the story after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the Disney trilogy's First Order. We follow the travails of this lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.

Alongside Dawson, Olyphant, and Banks, the second season will reportedly introduce several other new characters, with rumors having circulated for some time that audiences will see the addition of the beloved Star Wars staple and fellow bounty hunter, Boba Fett, as well as The Clone Wars' Bo-Katan Kryze. Battlestar Galactica's Katee Sackhoff is rumored to be playing a live-action version of the latter, while Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones actor Temuera Morrison will likely be returning to a galaxy far, far away as the former, with the role now listed on the actor's résumé, seemingly confirming the ongoing rumors that he will be slipping on the iconic helmet having escaped the digestive system of the Sarlacc.

The Mandalorian star Gina Carano cryptically addressed the rumors recently, downplaying some while potentially confirming others. "Some of them are true, some are not true," Carano said when asked whether all the rumored actors and characters will be appearing when the Star Wars show returns. Fans can find out for themselves when The Mandalorian season 2 hits Disney+ on October 30. This comes to us from Kessel Run Transmissions official Twitter account.