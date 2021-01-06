The Mandalorian star Gina Carano didn't know about the season 2 finale cameo until the day of filming. Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni went to great lengths to make sure Star Wars fans were shocked when season 2 wrapped up, which they accomplished in more ways than one. While there had been whispers of a Boba Fett solo project for years, not many fans knew that a post-credits scene was going to officially announce The Book of Boba Fett. However, that was the second surprise of the episode.

The first surprise of The Mandalorian season 2 finale was obviously Mark Hamill coming back to reprise the role of Luke Skywalker. In order to keep Hamill's cameo a secret, the cast wasn't even told about it and it wasn't in the scripts that they were given. Gina Carano, along with the rest of the cast and crew, were pretty shocked. She had this to say.

"So I started finding out about it in the makeup trailer, basically because you're like, 'Oh wait, who's that?' And because they didn't say it in the script... And then you know... everyone that has worked on The Mandalorian is insane, like insane Star Wars fans. And they have the shirts and they're like, 'Wait a second.' And so, everybody starts doing a little whispering."

Gina Carano went on to state that The Mandalorian is "the most secretive thing that I've ever been a part of." She continues, "to the point where like you have to wear cloaks in between studios. Like, big black cloaks so that, like, you know somebody from the top of the roof doesn't take pictures." Like past Lucasfilm projects, the scripts are kept under lock and key. Carano says, "you only get the scripts that you're in. And they've got a name printed out all over it so, if anything ever gets out..."

Ultimately, the secrecy surrounding The Mandalorian season 2 finale paid off. Star Wars fans were ecstatic, and Mark Hamill has continued to be humbled by the response. Gina Carano went on to state that she is good at keeping "secrets," which is more than likely why she still has a job with Lucasfilm. As for what her character will be up to in season 3, that is unclear at the moment, and even if she knew, Carano wouldn't say.

Gina Carano knew that it was a big responsibility to take on the role of Cara Dune in The Mandalorian right from the start. "From the moment I walked out on stage for [Star Wars Celebration], and getting that kind of energy from the Star Wars fans, then I realized, 'People love this,'" she explained. "So why wouldn't they want to be surprised?" For now, it looks like the surprises will keep coming for Star Wars fans. You can check out the interview with Carano above, thanks to the Drunk 3PO YouTube channel.