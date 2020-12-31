One particular Star Wars icon is loving all of The Mandalorian season 2 finale reactions that have been popping up on social media. Fans of the franchise are often very passionate about the storylines and the characters who weave in and out through the aforementioned stories. For the majority of fans, the first trilogy is where all of the magic is, especially with the original cast of Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Harrison Ford, and Billy Dee Williams.

#NoWords-Seeing fan's reactions to Luke's return is something I will cherish forever. Their anticipation seeing the X-Wing/Ep. 6 Robes/a lightsaber/a GREEN lightsaber/a gloved hand/an ungloved hand/a Force choke/R2-was OVERWHELMING & very moving to me-1/2 https://t.co/gzKn9IVPf6 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) December 31, 2020

By now, most of the world knows that Mark Hamill came back as Luke Skywalker in The Mandalorian season 2 finale. He was able to successfully defeat an army of Dark Troopers and pick up Grogu at the same time for some Jedi training. It was an emotional moment for many reasons, but hardcore Star Wars fans were beyond excited to finally see Luke as the powerful Jedi that he became after Return of the Jedi. It was a massive moment, and it has not been lost on Mark Hamill.

Yesterday, Mark Hamill took to social media to thank Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau for giving him a gift that he didn't know that he wanted. The actor also has to be pretty happy with the way Luke Skywalker was portrayed on The Mandalorian after the lackluster response to The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker. Now, Hamill is thanking the fans. "Seeing fan's reactions to Luke's return is something I will cherish forever," Hamill posted on Twitter. "Their anticipation seeing the X-Wing/Ep. 6 Robes/a lightsaber/a GREEN lightsaber/a gloved hand/an ungloved hand/a Force choke/R2-was OVERWHELMING & very moving to me."

Star Wars fans of all ages are still losing their minds about the entrance of Luke Skywalker. The Mandalorian season 2 packed a lot of surprises, but there were not a whole lot of fans who actually expected Luke to return. There was speculation, but any official knowledge was kept under wraps, which surprised Mark Hamill and Jon Favreau. Most of the season 2 secrets were able to stay under the radar, though casting leaks ultimately found their way online. Everybody knew that Rosario Dawson was going to be on board to play the live-action version of Ahsoka Tano, but they did not know how she was going to fit into the storyline.

As for the future of Luke Skywalker, that is unclear at the moment. There has been some speculation that the character will show up again in the upcoming Ahsoka series, though that has yet to be officially confirmed. Fan theories posit that Ahsoka Tano will be the one to warn Luke about continuing down the Jedi path, knowing full well that it can lead to darkness. As to whether or not this will happen is anybody's guess at the moment. You can check out the latest reaction to The Mandalorian season 2 finale above, thanks to Mark Hamill's official Twitter account.