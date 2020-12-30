Mark Hamill took to social media to publicly thank Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau for his surprise cameo in The Mandalorian season 2. The Luke Skywalker actor made a brief cameo in season 1 as a bartending droid, which was later revealed by the actor and Favreau. However, there's not a lot of Star Wars fans who ever thought that they would ever see Hamill as Skywalker on the screen ever again. Hamill previously said that he was officially finished playing the character after The Rise of Skywalker. Thankfully, The Mandalorian season 2 changed all that.

Sometimes the greatest gifts are the most unexpected and something you never realized you wanted until it was given.#ThankYouJonAndDave 🙏 pic.twitter.com/4nNjSvbvIN — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) December 30, 2020

As it turns out, a lot can change in a year, especially when it comes to the Star Wars franchise. Mark Hamill posted an image of himself as Luke Skywalker from The Mandalorian season 2 on Twitter this afternoon. He captioned it with: "Sometimes the greatest gifts are the most unexpected and something you never realized you wanted until it was given." He then added the hashtag #ThankYouJonandDave. Hamill was not shy when revealing his disappointment with the way Luke Skywalker was portrayed in the sequel trilogy, which is a thought that many Star Wars fans shared.

Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, along with The Mandalorian cast and crew were shocked that Mark Hamill's cameo remained a secret throughout filming and promotion. Even Hamill admitted that he was surprised that word didn't get out. Regardless, in the short amount of time on screen, Hamill was able to give Star Wars fans the Luke that they thought they were going to see in The Last Jedi. In The Mandalorian season 2 finale, we see Luke Skywalker at the height of his Jedi powers as he barely breaks a sweat taking down an army of Dark Troopers.

The Mandalorian take on Luke Skywalker was exactly what fans were hoping to see, with some now refusing to even acknowledge the sequel trilogy and what it did for Luke. If Mark Hamill never does anything with the Star Wars universe again, his legacy will be sealed with The Mandalorian, thanks to the minds of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, who have managed to bring the franchise to new heights with the live-action series. Hamill is clearly thankful for the chance to come back and seemingly set the record straight for himself, and for the fans, who have waited to see Luke Skywalker utilizing his true potential.

The Mandalorian season 2 is still being praised by Star Wars fans, even 2 weeks after it came to an end. There is brand-new speculation about the upcoming third season, along with some talk about Luke Skywalker possibly returning in the Ahsoka series. While that has not been officially confirmed, fans will more than likely be pretty happy to see Mark Hamill back as the iconic Jedi again, even if it's just a small cameo. You can check out The Mandalorian appreciation post above, thanks to Mark Hamill's official Twitter account.