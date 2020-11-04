Darth Maul actor Sam Witwer has debunked The Mandalorian season 2 premiere episode cameo rumors. Disney+ premiered the first episode of season 2 last week, and Star Wars fans have been going back in for repeat viewings and hunting for Easter Eggs. Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni left plenty of stuff for new and old fans to find within the episode, along with the comeback of huge character. However, there really was no tease of Darth Maul's return, or even a cameo from Witwer.

After The Mandalorian season 2 premiere kicked off, viewers started to try and figure out who exactly was in the episode, besides the obvious. Pedro Pascal and Timothy Olyphant led the episode, while fans were left to figure out who else was playing residents of Tatooine. Temuera Morrison was later spotted as Boba Fett, John Leguizamo was Gor Koresh, Amy Sedaris returned as Peli Motto, and W. Earl Brown appeared as the Weequay Bartender. However, some outlets reported that Darth Maul actor Sam Witwer was spotted in a background cameo role in the episode.

As it turns out, the actor everyone thought was Sam Witwer is actually Josh Moreno, who pointed out his cameo from The Mandalorian on social media. "When the Star Wars fandom thinks you're Sam Witwer but you're actually just villager #4," Moreno posted on social media, alongside an image of him in character. Sam Witwer responded, "I wish IGN would, ya know, do their due diligence and research that my hair isn't blonde... But hey." Witwer went on to say, "Other sites I read tell me Dave Filoni discussed plot points with me. Well, I'd love to know what those were as I don't recall that discussion. Which I guess means no spoilers for me."

Rumors of a Darth Maul return in The Mandalorian season 2 have been swirling ever since season 2 was announced. Sam Witwer threw some fuel on those rumors after seeing the Darksaber debut in season 1, noting, "I'm a little angry. No. Furious. Just watched The Mandalorian. That's MINE." Speculation about the villain's return kicked into high gear after that, even though Maul is technically dead in The Mandalorian timeline. Dave Filoni obviously loves the character, but it doesn't seem like he'll be bringing him back from the dead again after the villain lost to Obi-Wan Kenobi in Rebels.

The Mandalorian season 2 kicked off on Disney+ with a bang and brought forward a whole new set of questions, which has just been added to the pile of unanswered questions from season 1. The mysteries of Moff Gideon and Boba Fett are going to have to be explored as we ultimately learn more about the Child and his origins. It's unclear how Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau are going to tell this story, but we'll get another hint this Friday when episode 2 (Chapter 10) premieres. You can check out the real identity of Villager #4 above, thanks to Josh Moreno's Twitter account.