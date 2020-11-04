A new leak from The Mandalorian season 2 suggests that a fan-favorite Star Wars character is returning. Episode 1 from the latest season premiered last week and gave fans a pretty big shock at the very end. Temuera Morrison returned to the franchise and it looks like Boba Fett is back, which is massive for fans. It was shocking enough to see Timothy Olyphant's Cobb Vanth wearing the iconic armor, but seeing Morrison at the end was enough to send the internet into detective mode.

While it has not been officially confirmed, it is believed Ahsoka Tano will return at some point in The Mandalorian season 2, with Rosario Dawson in the role. The Disney+ Twitter account from India confirmed that the actress was taking on the role and quickly deleted the post. Now, a new leaked synopsis for season 2, episode 2 hints at another fan-favorite returning to the hit show. The leaked synopsis reads: "The Mandalorian must ferry a passenger with precious cargo on a risky journey," which has also not been confirmed, though it has been teased in the promotional material where the Child and Mando are seen on a cargo boat.

It is believed that the Mon Calamari will be introduced in The Mandalorian season 2, episode 2, with a possible introduction of Admiral Ackbar. The character famously did not make it out of The Last Jedi alive and Star Wars fans were not happy about that at all. However, it's beginning to look like the planet shown in the promotional material could be Karnac, which is a water planet that was brought up in season 1.

In The Mandalorian season 1, Din Djarin picks up a bounty hunter puck with a Mon Calamori in it. Greef Karga responds, "Ah, that's the best of the lot. A nobleman's son skipped bail. Looks like you're headed to the ocean dunes of Karnac." If the episode 2 synopsis is to be believed, it looks like the water scenes from the trailer will be featured, with the possible introduction of the Mon Calamori and even Admiral Ackbar. Lucasfilm has been keeping everything under wraps, but an appearance from Ackbar would not be too big of a stretch. But, what is Djarin doing there now?

Din Djarin is on the hunt for other Mandalorians in season 2. The first episode brought him back to Tatooine where he found Cobb Vanth wearing Boba Fett's Mandalorian armor, which he collected at the end. In addition to possible cameo from Admiral Ackbar, The Mandalorian season 2, episode 2 might even introduce Sasha Banks' mysterious hooded character. For now, we'll just have to wait and see what happens when Disney+ loads the episode on to its servers. Hardcore Star Wars fans have been watching right at midnight PST in order to avoid spoilers in the morning, though that doesn't work so well for viewers on the east coast. Inverse was one of the first to report on the episode 2 leaked synopsis.