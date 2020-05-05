We have official confirmation on two big name directors who will be tackling episodes of The Mandalorian season 2. Both Robert Rodriguez and Peyton Reed, who had previously been rumored for the job, confirmed on May the 4th, which just so happens to be Star Wars Day, that they are stepping behind the camera for some adventures in a galaxy far, far away. They join The Clone Wars and Rebels co-creator Dave Filoni, who returns as a director this season, as well as Carl Weathers, who plays Greef Karga on the series and is directing this season as well.

Robert Rodriguez, known for directing movies such as Alita: Battle Angel, From Dusk Till Dawn and the Spy Kids franchise, took to Twitter to confirm the news. He shared a picture of himself on set with none other than Baby Yoda, who was in his co-pilot set in the Razor Crest. Rodriguez, in his caption, had this to say.

"I am truly humbled to say I have now had the very rare privilege of directing the biggest star in the universe."

Peyton Reed, known best for his work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe directing both Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp, also confirmed that he will be part of The Mandalorian season 2. Albeit in a slightly more subtle way. Reed shared a photo of his director's chair from the set, with his name stitched in the back. Mando's helmet was placed on the seat and he simply captioned the photo with the hashtag, #MayThe4thBeWithYou.

The Mandalorian proved to be a massive hit when it launched on Disney+ last year. Not that it would be all that difficult to get A-list talent to sign on for a Star Wars project, but given the success the show has enjoyed already, the possibilities seem endless on that front.

Last season saw Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, Deborah Chow and Taikia Waititi behind the camera as well. Waititi handled the season finale and that apparently went quite well, as the filmmaker has been tapped to co-write and direct a new Star Wars feature. So it seems directing live-action Star Wars on the small screen could possibly be a stepping stone for bigger things in the future for these filmmakers.

Plot details are largely being kept under wraps for the time being. Jon Favreau is returning as writer and executive producer. New cast members include Michael Biehn as a new bounty hunter, with Rosario Dawson said to be in talks to play Ahsoka Tano, which would mark the character's live-action debut. The Mandalorian season 2 does not yet have a firm premiere date set, but is currently slated to debut on Disney+ in October. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. Be sure to check out the posts from Robert Rodriguez and Peyton Reed's Twitter for yourself.