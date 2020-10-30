It truly appears that Rosario Dawson is playing Ahsoka Tano in The Mandalorian season 2. A now-deleted social media post from Disney+ India has confirmed rumors that started back in March of this year. The first episode of season 2 is currently streaming on Disney+, which is something a lot of Star Wars fans thought might not happen at the beginning of this year. However, the cast and crew were able to wrap filming just in time, while the post-production process took place remotely over the summer.

The deleted Instagram post in regard to The Mandalorian season 2 asks the question of what Ahsoka Tano's live-action avatar looks like, which is followed by, "Rosario Dawson is set to play the famous Clone Wars Jedi." The post was quickly deleted. Back in March, it was announced that Dawson was a part of the season 2 cast and it was reported that she would be taking on the live-action version of Tano, though that was never officially confirmed by Disney or Lucasfilm. When asked about the Ahsoka casting at the time, the actress said, "That's not confirmed yet but when that happens, I will be very happy."

Rosario Dawson publicly campaigned to play Ahsoka Tano in a live-action Star Wars project long before she was cast in The Mandalorian. Tano made her franchise debut back in 2008's The Clone Wars movie. She is voiced by Ashley Eckstein and is the Padawan of Anakin Skywalker. While the character is a fan-favorite now, she was not when she was first introduced over a decade ago, as a lot has changed in the Star Wars franchise over the years.

When it became apparent that Ahsoka could show up in The Mandalorian, many fans thought the role should go to Ashley Eckstein, but Disney+ and Lucasfilm had other ideas. Dave Filoni was asked about bringing Ahsoka Tano into The Mandalorian back in May, but he could not say anything. "I have a lot of ideas and I'm really fortunate that I've had the opportunity now to work in both animation and live action, so just getting that exposure is interesting. First for me there's a story and then I have to decide what's the best medium, and I think there are certain avenues open to me at this point."

Star Wars fans have speculated that Ahsoka Tano will appear in The Mandalorian season 2, episode 5. This is the episode that Dave Filoni wrote, and many believe that it would be fitting for him to introduce the world to the live-action version of Tano, after introducing the animated version of her in 2008. Obviously, this has yet to be confirmed by anyone at Lucasfilm or Disney. While the original Disney+ India Instagram post has been deleted, you can check out the Rosario Dawson Ahsoka Tano casting above, thanks to the Looper Twitter account, who were able to take a screenshot of the confirmation.