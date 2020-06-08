The Mandalorian season 2 has upped the action as Sam Hargrave was brought in as the second unit director. Hargrave most recently directed Extraction for Netflix and is now making the trip to a galaxy far, far away. As Hargrave tells it, they are taking things to the next level with Mando and Baby Yoda this time around.

Sam Hargrave made the reveal in a recent interview. Before making the jump to directing features on his own, Hargrave served as the second unit director on a ton of massive blockbusters such as Deadpool 2, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, Atomic Blonde and more. Here's what Hargrave had to say about getting the gig on The Mandalorian.

"They actually came to me. It's crazy. I was in the middle of post [-production on Extraction] and I'm editing my movie and I got a call from my buddy Colin Wilson, one of the line producers, who said, 'Jon [Favreau] and the people over here are looking for someone to bring into the team or add to the family who has experience with action.' The team that was there did a great job in the first season and it was just all fun. But they wanted to build on that and bring a new perspective and take it to another level for the next season. So, I was like, 'That sounds like a fun challenge.'"

This adds another layer of talent to the live-action Star Wars series. Plot details are largely being kept under wraps for The Mandalorian season 2 but production did wrap up before the shutdown happened so it will be arriving as planned. Speaking further, Sam Hargrave discussed the unique way the show's creative team goes about filming.

"I like the people over there, Favreau's great, so I went over and it was a really fascinating adventure. They have a crazy way of shooting. Some of the stuff is traditionally shot, with the live-action and blue screen on the backlot, but they've also got this technology called 'The Volume' where it's just, like, the inside of a live game engine. It's quite insane what technology nowadays is available to filmmakers. It was really eye-opening, the potential of this technology that Jon and the guys had been working on. It was a really fun learning experience."

Robert Rodriguez, Peyton Reed, Carly Weathers and Dave Filoni have been confirmed as directors for season 2. Sam Hargrave provided an assist by working with the second unit and bringing his sensibilities in the action department to the table. Speaking specifically to that, Hargrave seems confident they will deliver even more action when the show returns.

"I am confident. The difference is, with Extraction, I'm in the editing room so I can be extremely confident [the action] is going to be what it's going to be. I'm not editing these episodes. [...] But I know the footage we delivered, as a second-unit, they seemed to be happy with. We worked closely with the stunt team there, with Bryan Watson and the team that had done the first season; they did a really great job. You know, it was just to bring a little extra perspective, add a few things, things I've learned while working on superhero movies, little tricks which make the performances easier and using visual effects to enhance certain things. Just bringing a little bit of experience and knowledge to where we could take it to another level and up the ante. The next season is really, really cool. The way the story arcs is really cool. So we tried to have the action represent that and take it to the next level. I think we did that."

It seems we are in for some big surprises this season, as Boba Fett will be making his return to the franchise, and Ahsoka Tano is set to make her live-action debut. The Mandalorian season 2 is currently set to debut on Disney+ in October. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details are made available. This news comes to us via Collider.