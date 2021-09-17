As soon as season two of Disney's highly successful series The Mandalorian ended, we had a lot of questions that needed to be answered. Where did Luke Skywalker come from when he rescued Grogu out of the clutches of the evil empire? What's next for Mando? Will Luke train Grogu? And of course what's next for Bo-Katan?

After making her live-action Star Wars debut in Season 2 of The Mandalorian,﻿ we want more of Bo. Answers, stories and lots of action. Katee Sackhoff brought this character to life and there is no way that her story is over in this series. ﻿If you haven't watched the season two finale yet, what are you doing reading this article? From that episode we know that some issues have risen between Din Djarin and Bo-Katan.﻿

Recently, Katee Sackhoff stated that her character has some "unfinished business" heading into the upcoming season. Of course what that means is up to speculation as everything is always kept a secret in the world of Disney and Star Wars. ﻿Bo-Katan is too big of a character to not have been involved in the new season. With the show about to head into production, it's entirely possible that the role will change several times. Is it possible that she won't even be a factor in the upcoming episodes? Possible but doubtful.

"The way that Lucasfilm left me in Season 2, one of the roads that could be gone down -- absolutely, you'd think -- would be the unfinished business...But that is so far above my pay grade, and you just don't know, right? As a fan of the show, I'm just excited to see what they come up with."

We know that most of Bo-Katan's journey in Season Two focused on her quest to obtain the Darksaber from Moff Gideon to only have Din Djarin wield the weapon in the finale, it's hard to imagine a season three without her in some fashion. ﻿ ﻿In reality, we could see a time jump that might not address some of the questions we have. However as the season rolls closer to the rise of the New Order, we have to see certain things take place or at least begin to anyways.

The great thing about this series is that you can take your time with storylines and revisit characters down the road in further seasons. With worlds to explore away from the movies, the possibilities are almost endless. ﻿

We don't how many seasons the show will have but we do know that before season three comes out, we are getting The Book Of Bobba Fett. Could we see some cross over with stories and characters? It's possible that a tie in with the new Disney+ series could happen to a degree. Which could see Bo make an on screen return before season three. Stay tuned for details on the new season of The Mandalorian﻿and leave us your thoughts and comments as well.