The last few episodes of the first Star Wars spinoff series The Mandaloria, introduced audiences to Breaking Bad star Giancarlo Esposito's Moff Gideon. a mysterious new villain who is sure to make life hard for our helmet-wearing hero. Revealing that he has not yet seen any of the upcoming second series (as well as confirming that he broke a number of Darksaber props during shooting) Esposito also revealed that he has been in conversation with writer and executive producer Jon Favreau, who he believes has already started on The Mandalorian's third series.

"I've had a chance to have some conversations with him. So, I haven't seen any of [Season] 2 yet, but it's gonna be power-packed, and I think in Jon's mind, he's probably already writing [Season] 3."

The third series was confirmed earlier this year, with Disney officially renewing The Mandalorian season 3 back in April. Pre-production has reportedly already started for the show's third outing, and with Esposito believing that Jon Favreau has likely already started on the script (in his head at least), things are looking very positive for the enigmatic bounty hunter.

Though we did not delve too much into Esposito's character, fans cannot wait to see more of Moff Gideon and find out how exactly he got his hands on the coveted Darksaber. Recently, Esposito has even added to the already mounting intrigue, suggesting that Moff Gideon could be Force sensitive.

Whilst discussing the mysterious weapon, Giancarlo Esposito made it clear that his character does not simply carry around the Darksaber as a trophy. "To be in the position of having that regal, graceful power but have this saber which delineates a different part of me than any other character," Esposito said. "To have this saber means I can use it, and I can do my own dirty work, that I'm a fighter, that I'm a warrior. That's part of me," he added. "It also creates the possibility that he is one of the ones. He possibly has that, and that to me is interesting because is he really that fallen hero? Is he a descendant of Darth Vader. Who is he? What does he want? He knows all about everything, and you'll have to wait to find out. Yeah, he's actually pretty good with that Darksaber too."

The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal as the mysterious title character, as he navigates his way through the Star Wars galaxy, getting into all kinds of adventures as he carries out his duties as a bounty hunter. The series picks up the story after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the Disney trilogy's First Order. We follow the travails of this lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.

The supporting cast includes the likes of Gina Carano, Giancarlo Esposito and Carl Weathers, with actors Rosario Dawson (Clerks II), Timothy Olyphant (Justified), Temuera Morrison (Aquaman), Katee Sackhoff (Battlestar Galactica) and Michael Biehn (The Terminator) being added to the roster for the second series. Several popular characters will be introduced into the world of The Mandalorian including Clone Wars hero Ahsoka Tano, Bo-Katan Kryze and fellow bounty hunter Boba Fett.

The Mandalorian season 2 is scheduled to hit Disney+ sometime in October 2020. This comes to us from Variety.