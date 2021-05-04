The Mandalorian executive producer Dave Filoni teased season 3 with a positive update on May the 4th, aka Star Wars Day. In an appearance on the morning talk show Good Morning America, Filoni addressed the big day celebrated by Star Wars fans worldwide. He also spoke about the premiere of his new animated series, Star Wars: The Bad Batch, which is now streaming its first episode on Disney+.

With so much anticipation surrounding the third season of The Mandalorian, Filoni was asked to touch on what fans can expect. For his part, Filoni refuses to divulge any specific information, noting that Jon Favreau is the one to ask to find out more. Still, he teases that fans will be satisfied as the "Force will be strong with it." From the interview:

"That's a tricky one! I don't like to go into those answers as much as Jon, my partner Jon Favreau, and all of that. It's exciting, we're both working on that, we're working on [The Book of] Boba Fett right now. So, there's a lot of new adventures coming up. I have to be careful, I can't really say anything specific, but I think the Force will be strong with it. We'll just say that."

Created by Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian is executive produced by Favreau, Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy, and Colin Wilson. Starring Pedro Pascal, the series follows a bounty hunter who goes on the run after retrieving "The Child," aka "Baby Yoda." The series was an instant hit for Disney+, earning widespread acclaim from fans and critics along with an Outstanding Drama Series Oscar nomination at the Academy Awards. Two seasons of the show have been released with a third currently in the works.

Filoni also spoke about Star Wars: The Bad Batch, a new animated series created by Filoni for Disney+. The series is a spinoff and a sequel to Star Wars: The Clone Wars with Dee Bradley Baker returning to voice the clone troopers. Michelle Ang also stars as Omega, a new character who joins the Bad Batch on their missions. On Good Morning America, Dave Filoni explained how he was inspired to create the series with fans of The Clone Wars in mind.

"A lot of kids grew up with the Clone Wars, and now they're a lot older, so we wanted to tell a story that explained what they do when something they fought for, that they believed in, The Republic changed, and became the evil empire that I grew up watching in Star Wars. We see how they try to survive this, and the friends that they make along the way."

Season 3 of The Mandalorian doesn't yet have a premiere date, but the first two seasons can be streamed anytime on Disney+. The new series Star Wars: The Bad Batch has also just premiered on the streamer as of May the 4th, aka Star Wars Day, with its first episode available to watch now. This news comes to us from Good Morning America.