The Mandalorian fan theory could shed some light as to why Moff Gideon wants the Child, aka Baby Yoda, so bad. Giancarlo Esposito's villainous Moff Gideon character is one of the big mysteries surrounding the hit Disney+ series. Thankfully, season 2 will give Star Wars fans some more of the character, along with some fights with Mando, according to Esposito. But, will The Mandalorian season 2 reveal exactly why he has been on the hunt for the Child and what he intends to do with him?

According to The Mandalorian season 2 fan theory, Moff Gideon intends to get his hands on the Child so he can "inject" himself with midi-chlorians, which would then give him Force powers. In the first season, Dr. Pershing states that they are extracting "The necessary material" from the Child and insists that he remain alive. From there, the fan theory goes on to state that they were going to clone the Child and start harvesting midi-chlorians. It's at this point that the theory ventures into Rebels territory.

In The Mandalorian season 1, Moff Gideon is seen with the Darksaber, which is a "unique black-bladed lightsaber which would become the symbol of leadership within House Vizsla." Tarre Vizsla is the first Mandalorian to be inducted into the Jedi Order and he created the Darksaber and became the leader of Mandalore. Additionally, he was also Force sensitive. The character was shown in Rebels season 3, and many believe that the history of the Darksaber will be laid out in The Mandalorian season 2. Is Moff Gideon trying to gain Force powers to be like Tarre Vizsla? Are the two related?

In a recent interview, Giancarlo Esposito talked about the world's love of Baby Yoda. "Look, you know, being on the set with this baby... We all, as cast members, Werner [Herzog] and myself, Pedro [Pascal], have all said different things about this very, very irresistible Yoda. I knew the first time I saw him he was going to be the star of the show," he said. When the interviewer jokingly warned him not to harm Baby Yoda, Esposito said, "I just want to spend all my time with him, so as close as I can get, I will get. And believe me, I'm good at getting close." Whether or not that's a tease is anybody's guess at the moment.

The Mandalorian season 2 theory is interesting, though it has not been confirmed officially. Star Wars fans still have no idea who Moff Gideon really is, or why he wants the Child so badly. As for the Darksaber, that is a whole other mystery that fans have been trying to solve since season 1 came to a close. Luckily, we don't have to wait too much longer to see what Moff Gideon is really up to. The Mandalorian season 2 is all set to premiere episode 1 tomorrow, or really late tonight if you're a hardcore Star Wars fan. The fan theory originated from Reddit.