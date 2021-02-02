It's official: The Mandalorian is coming to Fortnite. As had been rumored online in recent weeks, the beloved Star Wars show is making its way to one of the most popular video games on the planet by way of a new game mode called Mando's Bounty. Epic Games has released a trailer for the crossover event, which begins today. But it will only be available for a week, so those who wish to get in on the action would do well to not waste time.

The trailer sees Mando honing in on a rival player. A showdown at a cantina, not unlike the opening moments of the first episode of The Mandalorian, unfolds. We then get a glimpse of the new Star Wars crossover in action. Essentially, it's hunt or become the hunted. Mando even puts a banana in carbonite. The lead character of the show has been faithfully recreated inside the game and seems to fit in quite well in the relatively brief footage.

Here's the job: land on the Island, eliminate your target, collect your credits and get out. But watch out, The Mandalorian has his eye on you.



Make it out on top and there's even a Beskar Umbrella in it for you.



The trailer does caution that this mode will only be available for a limited time. One interesting thing to note; Grogu, aka Baby Yoda, is nowhere to be found in the footage. Considering just how big the character became as a result of The Mandalorian, that seems a bit hard to believe. But perhaps Fortnite is saving the surprise? Epic Games also revealed a logline for Mando's Bounty, which reads as follows.

"Playing Solo or with others, collect galactic credits by eliminating the target on your Bounty Puck or any opponent you see. The first to reach the credit goal wins the match (assuming they can prove themselves against Mando first, of course). All players start out with three lives. This is the way."

Epic Games also revealed that those who get a Victory Royale in Mando's Bounty will unlock a commemorative Beskar Umbrella. "Forged by the ancestral artisans of its alloy metal, this Umbrella bears the signet of a clan of two," the company says of the unlockable item. Additionally, Kit's new cantina on the Island has been added for the special Star Wars crossover. It is located in the desert.

This is far from the first pop culture crossover we've seen in Fortnite. Marvel characters such as Thanos and Wolverine, and more recently Black Panther, have made their way to the wildly popular video game. It has also played host to a concert from Travis Scott, the premiere of a trailer for Tenet and much more. That all speaks to just how popular the game has become.

As for The Mandalorian, season 2 wrapped up its run late last year with an explosive finale. The series is set to return for season 3, which will begin filming in April. In the meantime, The Book of Boba Fett is currently in production, which will arrive on Disney+ in December. Mando's Bounty is available until February 9 at 9 a.m. ET. This news comes to us via Epic Games.