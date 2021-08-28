If you're still undecided on what you're going to scare the neighbors with this Halloween, besides hastily grabbing the paper in your tighty whities, the folks over at Legion M have made your decision easy. You can carry around that chainsaw you borrowed from your neighbor and never returned (Your poor neighbor!), and slip into one of your tiger baseball tees, and snag you a Mandy Red Miller Nicolas Cage mask! They exist! You remember Mandy, that tale of a couple in a secluded forest who are brutally shattered by a nightmarish hippie cult and their demon-biker henchmen, propelling a man into a spiraling, surreal rampage of vengeance; that tried and true love story.

The Christmas-come-early Nicolas Cage mask is described as such. "Now you can become Red Miller with this hyper-realistic mask. These masks are hand-crafted by FX artist Rubber Larry, known for creating ultra-realistic stunt masks for the studios' stunt doubles. Each mask is individually hand made by Larry, starting with an uncanny sculpture of Nicolas Cage from countless photos and references from the film.

Cast in the highest-grade latex rubber, these thick but soft and comfortable masks are inspected, trimmed, then are primed, painted, and sealed in silicone rubber for realism, durability, and longevity. A technique Larry developed while fabricating masks that would be put through production wear. Every mask gets the utmost attention to detail from the skin tone to the translucent blood, all the way down to the painstakingly hand laid, styled and trimmed hair. This mask looks like Red is right there with you."

Only thirty of these Mandy masks are bring sold, so if you want to live out your John Travolta fantasy from Face/Off, you better move quick. "Each numbered piece comes with a Certificate of Authenticity signed by Producer Daniel Noah of SpectreVision and by Rubber Larry himself. In keeping with the realism of the eyes, holes for adequate vision are drilled in the pupils, however we do not recommend driving, operating machinery or chainsaws while wearing mask." They are funny.

Now with that $1999 price tag, you might not be able to save up your milk money fast enough for the festivities. They have the Cheddar Goblin mask for the frugal fright finders. And for $68, it does not disappoint. They also suggest other uses such as going as "Yoda's evil macaroni eating twin brother." See we already have next year's costume locked and loaded!

But if a quiet night at home handing out sugar treats to the kiddies (Don't you be one of those toothbrush givers!), you can tuck in to their Cheddar Goblin Macaroni and Cheese. They declare that "this fully edible, terrifyingly cheesy Cheddar Goblin Macaroni & Cheese is sure to satisfy. Certified by the Legion M team to be Goblin Good!" Goblin good? Good enough for me!

Legion M has got you covered for any road you want to go down for the night the dead roam the earth. I tend to oscillate between choices until they meld together , ie, the Sheriff of Bunny Town, Impaled Rodeo Princess or Outer-space Dolly Parton. I will say this, they better have my size for that amazing tiger baseball tee! I swear I'll wear it until it crumbles and blows away like dandelion spores. Get those creative juices flowing! Halloween is only a short time away! You can buy the mask right now at Legion M.