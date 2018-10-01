Nicolas Cage's best movie in years is making its way to Blu-ray and DVD just in time for Halloween. Mandy, which comes from the mind of Panos Cosmatos, has been receiving rave reviews ever since it made its debut earlier this year at the Sundance Film Festival. Given that Nicolas Cage has largely been relegated to Redbox-quality, directed to home video movies over the last chunk of his career, that took many people by surprise. But Mandy is a far cry from the actor's most recent offerings and the madness is coming home in high definition next month.

Mandy is set to arrive on Blu-ray and DVD on October 30. They are priced at an almost identical SRP of $29.96 for the DVD and $29.97 for the Blu-ray. So, it seems like the Blu-ray would definitely be the way to go. As for special features, there isn't a whole lot to speak of, but the home video release will include behind the scenes footage as well as deleted and extended scenes. It isn't clear if we'll get more of the infamous Cheddar Goblin. But those who have seen the movie will likely tell you special features or not, this is probably one well worth adding to your personal collection.

For those who perhaps haven't had the chance to experience the madness for themselves just yet, Mandy takes place in the Pacific Northwest and is set in 1983. Outsiders Red Miller and his beloved girlfriend Mandy Bloom lead a loving and peaceful, somewhat isolated existence. Unfortunately, things get shaken up when their home is savagely destroyed by a cult led by a mysterious and sadistic man, who thinks himself a prophet, named Jeremiah Sand. This leads Red on a journey filled with bloody vengeance, resulting in violence aplenty. It's the perfect pairing of a crazy, modern Nicolas Cage and a talented director who may very well be just as crazy.

No plot description could possibly do the madness that is Mandy any justice. Aside from Nicolas Cage, who turns in an incredible and unhinged performance, the cast includes Andrea Riseborough (Battle of the Sexes), Linus Roache (Vikings), Ned Denny (Peaky Blinders), Olwen Fouere (Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald), Richard Brake (The Death of Stalin) and Bill Duke (Predator). It also features the final score from the late, Oscar-nominated composer Johann Johannsson, who previously worked on movies such as Sicario and The Theory of Everything.

Unfortunately, Mandy didn't get a very wide theatrical release and hasn't even cracked $1 million at the box office. It was released on VOD and on-demand platforms the same day as its theatrical rollout, which may be the biggest tragedy of all, as this is easily the best Nicolas Cage movie to come our way in years. For reference, the movie currently holds a 94 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, which is unheard of for Cage in recent years. RLJE Films has released the box art for the upcoming physical release, which you can check out for yourself below.