Announced earlier this morning, the 2021 Oscar nominations are out; as Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas lifted the curtain off this year's best works in different aspects of filmmaking. David Fincher's biographical drama, Mank is in for the most appreciation. The film nabbed not one or two, but ten nominations in different categories, making it the most-nominated film of Oscars 2021. Written by the late Jack Fincher, Mank follows screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz (played by Gary Oldman) and his efforts to develop the screenplay for Orson Welles' 1941 film Citizen Kane.

Besides Gary Oldman, the film featured an ensemble including Amanda Seyfried, Lily Collins, Arliss Howard, Tom Burke, Jamie McShane, and Charles Dance. Here are the categories in which Mank will compete for this year's Academy Awards.

Best Original Score: Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross

Best Sound: Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance, Drew Kunin

Best Production Design: Donald Graham Burt & Jan Pascale

Best Cinematography: Erik Messerschmidt

Best Costume Design: Trish Summerville

Best Makeup & Hairstyling: Kimberly Spiteri & Gigi Williams

Best Supporting Actress: Amanda Seyfried

Best Actor: Gary Oldman

Best Director - David Fincher

Best Picture: Ceán Chaffin, Eric Roth & Douglas Urbanski, Producers

As Mank garnered the most nominations, no other film nears the Netflix movie's Oscar-winning probability. However, no nomination Mank has received seems unfair. Revisiting the writing process of the "world's best film ever made", Mank excelled in each aspect of film-making. Besides exuberant performances, the film ensured to sustain the integrity of the industry life back in the 1940s, with Fincher even filming the entire movie in Black-and-White to pay homage to the films of that time. Fincher has ensured to perfect the costumes, the editing, the sets, and everything else about it, which resulted in a flawless construction of his father's screenplay. The only snub for the film was the Best Adapted Screenplay nomination for Jack Fincher. Notably, Jack wrote the screenplay a long time ago, before his passing in 2003. Jack Fincher was nominated in the category at the Golden Globe Awards ceremony but did not win.

As for Mank's competition at the Oscars, the film has got a hefty one to face during the ceremony. In the Best Picture category alone, Mank will compete against critical successes, like, Judas and the Black Messiah, Nomadland, Sound of Metal, The Trial of Chicago 7, Minari, Promising Young Woman, and The Father. Interestingly, all these films in the Best Picture category follow Mank, in being the second-highest nominated films altogether with six nominations each (except Promising Young Woman, which nabbed 5 nominations).

The 93rd Academy Awards will go live on April 25, 2021, from two locations; one being the Dolby Theatre and the other being Union Station. However, unlike the last year's Emmys and this year's Golden Globe Awards, the Oscars ceremony will be an in-person event, with the nominees and attendees divided in the two set locations in Los Angeles.