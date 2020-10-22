Netflix has released the main trailer for David Fincher's Mank. Fincher has not been behind the camera for a feature-length film since 2014's Gone Girl. Additionally, music fans can check out a tease of the score by Nine Inch Nails members Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, thanks to a not-so-secret website set up by the streaming platform. Parts of the jazzy score can be heard while looking at behind-the-scenes shots from the making of the movie. This is a pretty big leap from the digital sounding scores of Reznor and Ross' past.

Mank is already receiving Academy Awards hype, along with Aaron Sorkin's The Trial of the Chicago 7 and Ron Howard's Hillbilly Elegy, all of which hail from Netflix. The plot of Mank centers around screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz and his battles with director Orson Welles over screenplay credit for Citizen Kane. The movie stars Gary Oldman in the title role, along with Amanda Seyfried, Lily Collins, Arliss Howard, Tom Pelphrey, Sam Troughton, Ferdinand Kingsley, Tuppence Middleton, Tom Burke, and Charles Dance.

In Mank, 1930s Hollywood is re-evaluated through the eyes of scathing social critic and alcoholic screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz as he races to finish the screenplay of Citizen Kane for Orson Welles. The trailer shows Mankiewicz hanging around William Randolph Hearst (Charles Dance) at Hearst Castle in San Simeon, California, along with Hearst's mistress Marion Davies (Amanda Seyfried). At the time, Mank was putting many thinly-veiled personal details about Hearst into Citizen Kane. David Fincher adds to the authenticity of the era by shooting in black and white, which appears to be in the style of Citizen Kane.

David Fincher’s new film Mank is coming to Netflix December 4th!

Here’s a “secret” site where you can hear a first bit of our score and more (don’t tell anyone):https://t.co/JMgcT2pQgt — Trent Reznor (@trent_reznor) October 21, 2020

David Fincher originally wanted to make Mank back in the late 1990s, after he made The Game, but he was not able to do so. Fincher's father, Jack Fincher wrote the script for the movie, and it has been a passion project for the director. It was in the works for many years before he was able to get it going. Production began last year and mostly took place in Los Angeles and Victorville, with production wrapping in February of this year.

Mank will be released in select theaters beginning in November, before heading to Netflix on December 4th. Aaron Sorkin, who wrote David Fincher's The Social Network has already seen Mank and says it's "so freaking good." He says, "[It was] written by [Fincher's] dad, who is a brilliant screenwriter. But David has directed this movie just magnificently." Sorkin continues, "It's breath-taking even by David Fincher standards. Gary Oldman gives an amazing performance, so does Lily Collins, and so does Amanda Seyfried as Marion Davies." There was already a lot of hype surrounding Mank, but Sorkin's words, along with the first full-length trailer should get even more people talking. You can check out the trailer for Mank above, thanks to the official Netflix YouTube channel. As for the score preview from Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, head over to thewhitewinecameupwiththefish.com.