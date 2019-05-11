Wrestling and zombies will soon meet in the upcoming movie The Manson Brothers Midnight Zombie Massacre, as production for the movie is currently underway. The movie rights are coming to the Cannes Film Festival courtesy of Roman Kopelevich's Red Sea Media after the company acquired worldwide distribution rights for the title. Actor and former UFC fighter Randy Couture (The Expendables) will be starring in the movie, joining a cast that also includes D. B. Sweeney (Two and a Half Men), Adrian Pasdar (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), and David Meadows (Age of the Living Dead). Max Martini is directing, using a screenplay penned by M. J. Carey and Chris Margetis.

The movie will tell the story of a pair of wrestling brothers working as a tag team, years past the peak of their time in the business. No longer as famous as they used to be, the wrestling brothers are forced to accept gigs with shady promotions at smaller venues, agreeing to a "midnight cage match" scheduled for Halloween. Unfortunately, by the time the bell rings, the grapplers find themselves trapped in an arena with a plague that transforms fans and other wrestlers into zombies. Using only wrestling holds and enchanted lucha libre masks, the wrestling brothers must not only survive, but contain the infection to the building to prevent a massive outbreak.

"Max (Martini) has created his own zombie wrestling world. Part action, part zombie horror film and all fun," Red Sea Media's Crystal Hill says about the movie. Indeed, the movie sounds like an absolute thrill ride on paper. It will be impossible not to be entertained seeing Randy Couture performing wrestling maneuvers on zombies wearing tights. It's a winning combination for wrestling fans with a fond appreciation for horror movies as well, blending the two fandoms into one absolutely insane idea for a zombie flick. Given the premise, one would assume the movie will lean more towards comedy than horror, but hopefully the gore and special FX will still be satisfying.

As of now, no pro wrestlers from WWE or any similar wrestling organizations have been confirmed to appear in the movie. Considering many of them have transitioned into acting, it wouldn't be out of place to see some familiar faces showing up for at least a cameo. Several wrestlers were featured in the low budget indie flick Pro Wrestlers vs. Zombies, including "Rowdy" Roddy Piper, Kurt Angle, Matt Hardy, and "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan. That movie had the included wrestling stars playing themselves, though the story was set in an abandoned prison rather than a wrestling arena.

While horror fans can still find more "serious" zombie drama on TV shows like The Walking Dead and Black Summer, the big screen will be leaning more towards zom-coms for the foreseeable future. The Bill Murray zombie flick The Dead Don't Die is preparing to premiere at Cannes on May 14, with a wide release set for June 14. The long awaited sequel Zombieland 2: Double Tap, which will also feature an appearance from Murray, will also be premiering in theaters this October. Zombie movie lovers have a lot to look forward to. This information comes to us from ScreenDaily.