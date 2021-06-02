The recent series finale of Mare of Easttown became the most watched TV episode in the history of HBO Max. According to Deadline, "the seventh episode of the HBO detective drama drew 4million viewers over the bank holiday weekend, with 3 million on Sunday night (May 30) alone." A factor of 3 million comes from the episode's premiere date. The Kate Winslet starring detective drama clearly has a passionate fan following.

Additionally, the final episode broke records relating to being the most watched episode of an original series on HBO Max during its first 24 hours of available access. Previous holders of that record were from both The Undoing and The Flight Attendant. Considering all three shows came out in relatively close proximity, with about a year's difference, that is quite a feat for the streaming service.

Another impressive aspect of Mare of Easttown concerns the weekly ratings. The show shares the distinction of The Undoing in that both series grew their viewer numbers each week on HBO. Initially, Mare of Easttown had only 600,000 audience members for its first episode. As time went on, that relatively small amount turned into 1 million. Finally, the viewership quadrupled to at least 4 million watchers.

Kate Winslet, who stars as the titular Mare, talked about how she drew inspiration for her character from her father, Roger. In an interview with The New York Times, she explained, "My dad actually reminds me quite a lot of Mare, to be honest. He was slightly the inspiration." Still discussing her dad, Winslet said, "He basically moves like Mare and eats like Mare. Well, he does eat with his mouth full. We do tell him all the time, 'Dad!' He's going to be so mad I just said that."

Along with high audience views, the show gained well deserved critical acclaim. Reviewers highlighted the acting, particularly from Winslet, the characters, and story. Many commended Kate Winslet for pulling off a perfect Philadelphia accent, a style of voice often not seen in fiction. After giving the series four out of five stars, an NME article read, "Come for the smalltown mystery that grips as much as it depresses. Stay for the magnetic performance from a real screen legend."

Mare of Easttown involves a detective in the titular part of Pennsylvania. Kate Winslet stars as a detective who must solve the case of a murder victim. Along the way, she must also deal with struggles in her family life. Troubles include grieving over her son's suicide, an ex husband who lives in very close proximity to her, and a custody battle against the mother of her grandson. Filming took place in Delaware County, Pennsylvania. Something interesting about the show were the multitude of references to popular establishments in the state.

Multiple characters were seen drinking Wawa coffee. Winslet herself said that she became addicted to the brand while production was taking place. As someone who comes from the state, I can confidently say they chose the right place to get something to drink. Additional stars for the show include Julianne Nicholson, Guy Pearce, Evan Peters, Angourie Rice, and Jean Smart, who basically can do no wrong at this point. To watch the full show, go to NOW in the UK or HBO Max in the US. This news originated at NME.