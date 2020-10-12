Margaret Nolan, the actress and model who appeared in the classic James Bond movie Goldfinger, has passed away. The news was broken on Sunday by filmmaker Edgar Wright, who'd recently cast the actress in what would become her final movie role. Her son, Oscar Deeks, has since confirmed her passing to Variety, though a cause of death still hasn't been revealed. She was 76 years old.

I worked with her last year as she plays a small role in Last Night In Soho. She was so funny, sharp and, as you might imagine, full of the most amazing stories. I’m so glad I got to know her. My heart goes out to her family and all that loved her. She will be much missed. 4/4 pic.twitter.com/6NpGYcHIgJ — edgarwright (@edgarwright) October 11, 2020

"It's my sad duty to report that actress and artist, the magnificent Margaret Nolan has passed away. She was the middle of Venn diagram of everything cool in the 60's," Wright tweeted. He adds, "I worked with her last year as she plays a small role in Last Night In Soho. She was so funny, sharp and, as you might imagine, full of the most amazing stories. I'm so glad I got to know her. My heart goes out to her family and all that loved her. She will be much missed."

Growing up in London, Nolan was born on Oct. 29, 1943. By the early '60s, Nolan had been working as a glamour model, and her success led to plenty of attention from movie and television producers. Early in her modeling career, she had used the pseudonym Vicky Kennedy, though she would fall back upon her real name to be credited with her acting endeavors. She had also been working in theatre productions to further hone her craft as an actress.

One of her first movie roles was as a casino girl with the Beatles in the 1964 musical A Hard Day's Night. She would also appear in Gerry and the Pacemakers' musical movie Ferry Cross the Mersey along with other movies like Three Rooms in Manhattan, The Best House in London, and The Power of Three. She can be seen posthumously in Edgar Wright's horror movie Last Night in Soho, which is due to release next year.

One of Nolan's greatest claims to fame came in 1964 when she appeared alongside Sean Connery in the James Bond movie Goldfinger. In the movie, she plays Dink, a masseuse Bond has working on him in a hotel. Nolan is also the iconic gold-covered woman featured in the opening scene of the movie, and with this look, she was also featured prominently on most of the movie's posters and advertisements. Any longtime Bond fan certainly remembers the golden silhouette from Goldfinger.

On the small screen, Nolan has also had roles in shows like The Saint, Steptoe and Son, and Crown Court. In 2015, she appeared in the Carry On Forever TV special, reuniting her with many cast members from the Carry On movies. In recent years, Nolan had been delving more into her artistic side as well, producing art pieces created with cut-outs of her early modeling photos. Her work has been exhibited in famous London galleries.

Nolan's survivors include her two sons, and our thoughts go out to them at this time as we extend our condolences. She might be gone, but she will not be forgotten. May she rest in peace. This news comes to us from Variety.