Margot Robbie will soon be back on screens as Harley Quinn in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, and fans didn't need much excuse to celebrate the Aussie actress on her 31st birthday. Having recently found herself ranking amongst the highest-paid actresses on Forbes' rich-list, receiving multiple Academy Award and Golden Globe Award nominations and been listed as one of the most influential people in the world, there is plenty to be celebrated. Going from TV soap Neighbours, through the Wolf of Wall Street and to her iconic take on Harley Quinn, Robbie has gained herself an army of fans that some stars don't achieve in a lifetime.

Born in Queensland, Australia, Margot Robbie spent her childhood years performing "shows" for family, an early sign of where her life was headed with a bit of luck. She was enrolled in circus school by her mother, where she excelled at the trapeze, leading to her earning a certificate by the time she was eight. After studying at drama school, Robbie really began professionally acting after a move to Melbourne. With a couple of independent thrillers to her name, she made her television debut in drama series City Homicide, followed by a role in children's drama The Elephant Princess, which she appeared in alongside Liam Hemsworth.

In June 2008, with the encouragement of her agent, Robbie won herself a part in the soap Neighbours, a role that was meant to be short-term but led to her being asked to continue on as the character of Donna Freedman, a character she would play for three years. After moving to America following the end of her Neighbours stint, Robbie was cast in the period drama Pan-Am, but the series was cancelled after one series due to low ratings. Two years later, she made her big screen debut in About Time, the Richard Curtis comedy, which also starred Rachel McAdams and Domhnall Gleeson.

Her next movie provided her with a ticket straight to the Hollywood A-List, playing Naomi Lapaglia in the Martin Scorsese movie The Wolf of Wall Street, which earned her praise as being "Scorsese's best blonde bombshell discovery since Cathy Moriarty in Raging Bull. Robbie is funny, hard and kills every scene she's in" by film critic Sasha Stone. The movie was a huge success and Robbie was nominated for MTV and Empire Awards for the role. She went on to receive an Academy Award nomination for her next film, Focus, and continued to appear in highly praised roles over the following years.

In 2016, Robbie took on the part of Jane Foster in The Legend of Tarzan, refusing to lose weight for the role and playing the character as a strong female lead rather than the typical damsel in distress. While the film was largely panned, Robbie received a number of positive comments, including praise from Manohla Dargis who wrote in The New York Times that Robbie managed to "hold her own" in the otherwise male-dominated cast. Her next role would the first live-action appearance of Harley Quinn in David Ayer's Suicide Squad, a part she would reprise in her own solo movie and this year's The Suicide Squad.

With performances from the biographical I, Tonya, to voiceovers such as playing Flopsy Rabbit in Peter Rabbit, and the historical drama Mary, Queen of Scots, Margot Robbie has proven herself as one of the great talents currently working in Hollywood. With a loyal following behind her, there is no doubt that her career is just going to continue to grow, and it is not hard to see why so many people wanted to wish her well on her birthday. Here are just a small selection of the many messages posted on social media to celebrate the occasion.

