Landing the role of Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad was and remains to be a huge deal for Margot Robbie as it has turned her into a superstar actress, but it came with some baggage that she wishes she would've been alerted to prior to taking the role. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Robbie discusses getting death threats after Suicide Squad came out along with talking about exactly how much a background check costs. Suicide Squad was torn apart by critics and saying it was divisive amongst fans would be a massive understatement. However fictional characters really shouldn't elicit death threats, no matter how terrible the movie was.

One of the only bright spots of Suicide Squad that pretty much everybody can agree on was Margot Robbie's portrayal of Harley Quinn and the accolades have turned into several more roles as Quinn in upcoming projects for the DCEU, including Suicide Squad 2, which is rumored to begin production soon. In addition, Robbie has been offered new projects as a result of her unhinged performance in Suicide Squad. The role of Harley Quinn forever changed Margot Robbie's career and it has brought some incredible highs as well as some devastating lows.

In a recent interview, Margot Robbie revealed that she has received multiple death threats for taking on the role of Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad. The actress wishes that somebody would have taken her aside to clue her in on the risks of taking on such a massive role. Robbie had to learn as she navigated her new-found success, which includes learning the price of a background check for a person that just threatened her life. She had this to say.

"You're about to be in a comic book film; now here's the worst-case scenario of how big and scary it can get. There's just all this stuff you learn along the way, like, when you get those death threats, it's (smart) to have a security team do a background check on whoever sent them to see if there is any past history of violence because you'll need to know whether you need security to go to certain events. And every time you do a background check, it's going to cost $2,000, so take that into consideration when you're getting yourself into this."

As a result, taking on the role in Suicide Squad has made an impact on the type of roles that Margot Robbie takes from here on out. Walking around with security is not cheap, which turns into a lifestyle that is expensive to keep up. Robbie maintains that she would have still taken on the Harley Quinn role, but just wishes that somebody would have prepared her for the madness that would follow after taking the project on. She explains.

"And it's like, 'OK, that's a different kind of career.' Because then you need to always do a job that can financially support that lifestyle. You can't just do indie films for the rest of your life because that film back there changed everything and now you have to be able to afford security. I just wish someone had explained a lot of those things to me early on. I wouldn't have resented the position I found myself in because I would've known what I was getting myself into."

Suicide Squad 2 is rumored to begin production in October of 2018, but nothing has been officially announced by Warner Bros. When Margot Robbie was asked about when she was going to get into the Harley Quinn character before Christmas, she replied that she wasn't certain, but hoped that it would be soon. Robbie's current project, I, Tanya, is currently in theaters and she is receiving high praise for her role as disgraced figure skater Tanya Harding. You can read more about Margot Robbie's role in I, Tanya as well as the pitfalls of taking on Suicide Squad via The Hollywood Reporter.