For those fortunate enough to watch all four hours of Zack Snyder's Justice League, you know that Harley Quinn doesn't fare well in the future of Zack Snyder's DC universe. Margot Robbie's interpretation of this character is a fan favorite and many would love to see her continue to play this character for as long as possible. However, in the Snyderverse, it's revealed that Quinn meets an untimely demise and this isn't something Robbie was aware of.

In a "Knightmare" epilogue sequence, we see Batman leading a group of heroes and villains in an apocalyptic future where Darkseid and evil Superman have taken over. One of the other members of this group is Jared Leto's Joker, making his return since his first appearance in Suicide Squad. Fed up with his annoying banter, Batman delivers a frightening threat to Joker where he unveils what happened to Harley Quinn.

"It's funny that you would talk about people who died in my arms," Batman says to Joker. "Because when I held Harley Quinn, and she was bleeding and dying, she begged me with her last breath that when I killed you - and make no mistake, I will f*cking kill you - that I'd do it slow. I'm gonna honor that promise."

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly on the set of The Suicide Squad, Margot Robbie was asked what her thoughts were on what happens to Harley. "Whaaat?" Robbie replied. "I didn't know that. Thank you for telling me!"

This may not be what the Oscar-nominated actress envisioned for Quinn's journey - dying in the arms of Ben Affleck's Batman and asking him to murder her puddin'- but Robbie seems very understanding about this decision and addresses it later in the interview. "Each movie is its own sort of thing, and I think that works in the comic book world, and I think that works in the DC film world as well. It's not like Marvel where everything is more obviously linked in a more linear way," Robbie said. "It feels like there's so many adjacent stories, worlds, and films happening at the same time... So, yeah, I didn't know that, but it doesn't necessarily change what other people are able to do with this universe, I don't think. What one director decides I don't think dictates what another director might be able to pick up and do with the world and the characters, which is fun."

The upcoming The Suicide Squad from director James Gunn marks Robbie's third appearance as Quinn following Suicide Squad and Birds of Prey. After this movie she may need some time off from playing the character as Robbie says playing her is "exhausting." DC has made plenty of mistakes with their DC movie universe, but casting Robbie to play Quinn is certainly not one of them.

The Suicide Squad will feature plenty of character deaths, so we will see if Quinn is able to make it out. Hopefully, Robbie continues to play Quinn for many more movies to come. The Suicide Squad debuts in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6th. This news comes to us from UPROXX.