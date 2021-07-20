Margot Robbie has no idea when fans will see her back in the role of Harley Quinn, but she's just as intrigued as they are to see what happens next with the fan favorite character. Debuting as Harley in David Ayer's Suicide Squad in 2016, Robbie later reprised the role for the 2020 spinoff Birds of Prey. In August, Robbie will be back on the big screen for her third time playing the supervillain in James Gunn's newest movie The Suicide Squad.

Given the continued popularity of both Robbie and Harley Quinn, it seems inevitable that we'll see her playing the part again in another DC project. Even so, it's not likely to happen in the near future, as there are no plans set in stone at Warner Bros. for Robbie to play Harley in any project currently in development. That's all and well for Robbie, who recently told Entertainment Weekly that she wanted to take a break from the taxing role.

"It was kind of back-to-back filming Birds [of Prey]... and filming [The Suicide Squad], so I was kind of like, oof, I need a break from Harley because she's exhausting. I don't know when we're next going to see her. I'm just as intrigued as everyone else is."

In the interview, Robbie also addressed the fate of Harley Quinn in the SnyderVerse. In Zack Snyder's Justice League, a scene set in the future reveals that Harley has somehow passed away with Ben Affleck's Batman explaining that she had even died in his arms. Robbie apparently hasn't gotten around to watching the movie on HBO Max and didn't know about the big reveal for her character. She reiterated that the Snyder Cut was set in an alternative cinematic universe, so even if she's dead in one canon, Harley can still come back somewhere else.

"I didn't know that, but it doesn't necessarily change what other people are able to do with this universe, I don't think. What one director decides I don't think dictates what another director might be able to pick up and do with the world and the characters, which is fun. I think that's an appealing aspect for directors in the DC world, they can make it their own, the way James [Gunn] did [with The Suicide Squad]."

One direction Robbie would love to see Harley Quinn venture into next would be a team-up movie with Poison Ivy. Many fans have been calling for this to happen, and Robbie herself said that she's been chewing DC's ear off to make it happen. After Megan Fox recently announced that she wants to join a comic book movie franchise, some fans have campaigned for her to play Poison Ivy alongside Robbie's Harley Quinn.

In any case, we'll see Robbie back on the big screen as Harley soon enough. She'll be starring as part of the ensemble cast of The Suicide Squad alongside other big stars like Idris Elba, John Cena, Viola Davis, Peter Capaldi, Joel Kinnaman, and Jai Courtney. The movie will be released into theaters and on HBO Max simultaneously on August 6th. This news comes to us from Entertainment Weekly.