Margot Robbie, one of the most sought-after and beloved actresses working in the business right now, has never seen a Star Wars movie. Not just one of the new Disney era Star Wars movies, mind you. But not any movie in the history of the franchise. And that's something she doesn't intend on changing, at least not in the foreseeable future.

The 29-year-old actress has been making the rounds with her co-stars Brad Pitt and Leonard DiCaprio to promote Once Upon a Time in Hollywood as of late. In the movie, Margot Robbieplays actress Sharon Tate. During a recent interview, she revealed that there are quite a few classic movies she hasn't seen, and Star Wars is right at the top of the list. Here's what she had to say about it.

"I've never seen any Star Wars (films), and I kind of don't watch it now just because it infuriates people so much. They're like, 'How?! How have you never watched any Star Wars?!' And now, I just want to see how long I can make it (without watching them)."

Indeed, it's hard to believe that anyone can go their whole life without seeing a single Star Wars movie. It's a franchise that has grossed nearly $10 billion at the box office, spanning more than four decades. That said, it's understandable why someone might not want to bother at this point. It's not like you would be able to watch The Empire Strikes Back and not know Darth Vader is Luke's father. Plus, there is so much pressure to love it from so many people.

But that's just the tip of the iceberg for Margot Robbie. While filming The Wolf of Wall Street, Leonard DiCaprio would grill her about other classics she hadn't seen. "I've never seen Gone With the Wind, either," she said in the interview. To which DiCaprio replied, "Are you serious?!" Robbie had this to say as well on the topic.

"I remember when you (DiCaprio) and I did Wolf of Wall Street that you would get mad at me for anytime I'd mention a movie I hadn't seen, he'd be like, 'How have you not seen Citizen Kane? How can you work in this industry and not see Citizen Kane?!' I'm like, 'I just got here to this industry, you've had more time to watch this stuff!' Then I'd go home and watch Citizen Kane and watch all the movies he'd tell me I 'had to see.'"

With Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker set to conclude the current trilogy this year, that will give the franchise a little break from the big screen until 2022. Maybe during that time Margot Robbie can find it within herself to binge the saga. Or not. She's clearly doing just fine without it in her life. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is set to arrive in theaters on July 26. Feel free to check out the full clip from the MTV News Twitter account for yourself.

#OnceUponATimeInHollywood is about a golden age in film, so we put stars @LeoDiCaprio, @MargotRobbie, and Brad Pitt on the spot and asked which classic films they *haven’t* seen – #GoneWithTheWind, #StarWars, #SoundOfMusic – their answers will surprise you 😂 pic.twitter.com/97JqkpmEXE — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) July 17, 2019