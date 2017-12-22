Margot Robbie is out promoting I, Tanya and the questions inevitably circle back to her Suicide Squad character Harley Quinn. While she doesn't have a definitive answer, it looks like we could see her back as the infamous character pretty soon. While Suicide Squad was pretty much universally panned, one thing that many agreed on was Robbie's fantastic portrayal of Harley Quinn. Since then, Quinn has become an even more popular character, spreading further into pop culture and now everybody wants to know when and in what project we'll see the famous Batman villain on the big screen.

While speaking with Collider, Margot Robbie was asked about the return of Harley Quinn and said, "I think we're very close, actually." Robbie also noted her excitement when asked how close she is to stepping back into character as the pigtail-rocking, bubblegum-chewing villainess. The actress then revealed that she hopes Harley Quinn will make her grand return sometime in 2018, so long as there aren't any hiccups along the road to development. But it isn't clear if that will happen in Suicide Squad 2 or Harley Quinn Vs. the Joker. There's also the standalone Harley Quinn movie that is separate from those. And the now delayed Gotham City Sirens, which is the least likely to shoot in 2018. She had this to say.

"Everyone has been working really hard, myself included, to get Harley back on screen. I think it will be quite soon. There's so much more to explore with her. I can't wait! I hope next year, but with bigger films, it takes a lot longer to get it all up and running."

Suicide Squad 2 is rumored to begin production in 2018, so it makes sense that Margot Robbie could return to the character sometime next year. It was recently announced that Gavin O'Connor (The Accountant) is on board to direct this time, taking over for David Ayer. Not much else is known about the sequel, especially since Warner Bros. and DC are in a transitional phase after the box office let down of the Justice League movie. Will Smith is expected to return as Deadshot as is Robbie, but Jared Leto is a question mark at this time.

When asked about Suicide Squad 2, Jared Leto praised Gavin O'Connor's work, but was non-committal when asked if he would return, which is understandable. Leto's work as the Joker was barely seen on the screen, much to the disappointment of the actor and fans who were expecting to see a bunch of the villain since he was hyped up so much in the marketing. But when the movie came out, there was barely any of Jared Leto's unhinged portrayal of one of the most famous villains in comic book history.

As previously noted, there has been nothing but praise for Margot Robbie's portrayal of Harley in Suicide Squad, and now the actress has been linked to a couple of the movie's sequel spinoffs that include the Gotham City Sirens and the Joker and Harley Quinn movie. Both of the spin-offs are reportedly in various stages of development, but wo knows what will happen now. The Joker apparently also has another spin0off in development that will not include Jared Leto as well. You can read more about the return of Harley Quinn to the big screen via Collider.