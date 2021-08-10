Margot Robbie is the newest member of the club in Wes Anderson's upcoming film, following Tom Hanks in the roster for first time collaborations. Regular Anderson players Tilda Swinton, Bill Murray, and Adrien Brody have already been cast. The plot is, as usual, under wraps, but it is rumored she will have a supporting role.

Currently you can see Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn in The Suicide Squad where supervillains Harley Quinn, Bloodsport, Peacemaker and a collection of nutty cons at Belle Reve prison join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X as they are dropped off at the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese. The film ﻿opened to rave reviews from fans and killed at the box office.

Margot Robbie is currently filming Damien Chazelle's Babylon, which reunites her with her Once Upon a Time in Hollywood co-star Brad Pitt, which is set in the shifting moment in Hollywood when the motion picture industry turned from silent film to talkies. She's joined by dream cast Olivia Wilde (director of Booksmart), Toby Maguire (Spider-Man), Spike Jonze (director of Being John Malkovich), Diego Calva (Te prometo anarquía), Jovan Adepo (Overlord), Li Jun Li (Sex/Life), Katherine Waterston (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them), Max Minghella (The Handmaid's Tale), Flea (Baby Driver), Samara Weaving (Ready or Not), Rory Scovel (I Feel Pretty), Lukas Haas (Inception), Eric Roberts (The Expendables), P.J. Byrne (The Wolf of Wall Street) and Damon Gupton (Whiplash).

She just wrapped filming for the untitled David O. Russell project co-starring with Christian Bale, Rami Malek, Zoe Saldana, Robert De Niro, Mike Myers, Timothy Olyphant, Michael Shannon, Chris Rock and Anya Taylor-Joy.﻿The woman is a machine. Next up on her roster of projects is the Greta Gerwig directed Barbie, which Gerwig co-wrote with Noah Baumbach. When asked about the project Robbie responds, Barbie "comes with a lot of baggage! And a lot of nostalgic connections. But with that come a lot of exciting ways to attack it," she explained. "People generally hear 'Barbie' and think, 'I know what that movie is going to be,' and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they're like, 'Oh, well, maybe I don't...'"

It's going to be interesting to see what Anderson does with these new colors on his actor palette. He's been inviting new faces to his projects as of late, including his upcoming film The French Dispatch. New comers to his world include Elizabeth Moss, Timothée Chalamet, Christoph Waltz, Benicio Del Toro and Saoirse Ronan. They will be joined by familiar Anderson favotites Owen Wilson, Tilda Swindon, Willem Dafoe, Frances McDormand, Bill Murray, Edward Norton, Adrien Brody, Jason Schwartzman, Anjelica Huston and Bob Balaban.

The film has been described as "a love letter to journalists set at an outpost of an American newspaper in a fictional 20th-century French city", centering on three stories. It brings to life a collection of tales published in the eponymous The French Dispatch, based in the fictional French city of Ennui-sur-Blasé. It's said the film is inspired by Anderson's love of 'The New Yorker,' and some characters and events in the film are based on real-life equivalents from the magazine.﻿ The French Dispatch hits theaters October 22, 2021. This news was first reported at The Hollywood Reporter.