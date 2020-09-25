Mariah Carey alleges that her estranged sister drugged her and tried to sell her to a pimp when she was 12-years old. The explosive allegation is in Carey's new autobiography, which hits the shelves on September 29th. Alison Carey, was reportedly 19 or 20-years old when the incident took place. The pop star talks about Alison and her brother, Morgan Carey, in her book and says that they are all no-longer on speaking terms. You can read what Carey had to say about Alison and Morgan in her book, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, below.

"Through all the years, both my sister and my brother have put me on the chopping block, sold lies to any gossip or rag or trashy website that would buy or listen. They have attacked me for decades. But when I was twelve years old, my sister drugged me with Valium, offered me a pinky nail full of cocaine, inflicted me with third-degree burns, and tried to sell me out to a pimp."

In recent interview, Mariah Carey says she always knew she was going to be a star. "I always knew that I would do this, and it was just a matter of when it was going to happen," Carey reveals. "Because I came from, you know, a broken and dysfunctional family, without money or things that most people had." However, she realized that things don't always change for the better when one becomes famous, noting that she will no-longer allow people to treat her like an "ATM machine with a wig on." She had this to say about her siblings.

"Like, they were on their journeys, by the time I got into the world, [my siblings] had already been damaged, in my opinion. But again, I wasn't there. I was dropped into this world and I literally felt like an outsider amongst my own family. I have forgiveness in my heart, and so I forgive them, but I am not trying to invite anybody to come hang out over here. I think they're very broken, and I feel sad for them."

58-year old Alison Carey was in the news before Mariah Carey's book details were revealed. In late August, Alison claimed her mother "allowed and encouraged" strangers "to engage in sexual acts" with her when she was "approximately 10 years of age." She further alleges that her mom also forced her to "witness adults engaged in sexual acts with both adults and children during middle-of-the-night satanic worship meetings that included ritual sacrifices."

Mariah Carey also spoke about her mother in the book, though she did not talk about any sexual abuse or satanic worship. "I tried to make her feel like I really do think she did the best," says Carey. "I cried writing a lot of parts of this book. Maybe it's because I have such vivid recollections. You know what? I'm sure I'm going to have to deal with a lot of people being upset with me. I hope not."

While Mariah Carey's mother might not be too upset, her estranged siblings likely will. Other topics covered in The Meaning of Mariah Carey include her marriage to Tommy Mottola, her affair with Derek Jeter, her marriage to Nick Cannon, her music career, and her movie Glitter, which has become a cult favorite in the years since its release. You can head over to the official website for The Meaning of Mariah Carey to purchase the book.