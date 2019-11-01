Mariah Carey puts Halloween away and declares it's Christmas time in a humorous new video. The pop star decided that it's time to throw the pumpkins away and start digging out the Christmas decorations, which also means it's time to start watching some of those beloved holiday movies. Carey also has an agenda here since she just released a deluxe anniversary version of her 1994 Christmas album and is about to embark on a tour, which she says was inspired by Kanye West's Sunday Services.

The new video starts with Maria Carey falling asleep in her 80s rocker Halloween costume. As she passes out, her phone shows the time as 11:59 PM October 31st. As the clock strikes midnight on November 1st, a holiday ringtone tune starts and Carey picks up a call from Santa Claus. "Santa!" Carey yells, while magically dressed in Christmas pajamas. We hear Santa bellow a "Ho, Ho, Ho," on the other end of the line as Carey screams, "It's time!" It may be a little early to start busting out the Christmas movies and decorations, but not for the pop star.

Home Alone is always a Christmas classic, so one has to think Mariah Carey will be pulling that one out to watch. Die Hard is always a good one, but that doesn't seem like something Carey will be watching this season, but you never know. She'll be out on the road and some of her dancers may want to get into the holiday spirit by watching John McClane save Nakatomi Plaza from Hans Gruber. Carey will be embarking on her short tour of North America at the end of this month, kicking off with a Las Vegas residency.

After the Christmas tour, Mariah Carey will return to her residency in Las Vegas in early 2020. "The Christmas shows are super festive. I make it snow on stage - it's an extravaganza," says Carey. When asked about her Christmas album being 25 years old, the pop star responded by stating, "It's very much like I live in the land of the Tooth Fairy and Santa Claus. I don't acknowledge time, I don't know what it is. I rebuke it!" This seems to make sense since she's already watching Christmas movies.

Legacy Recordings released Mariah Carey's Merry Christmas 25th Anniversary Deluxe Edition today on streaming services and in physical media. The CD edition includes the original album, plus a disc featuring previously unreleased live tracks from her 1994 St. John The Divine Benefit Concert, rare remixes, a new rendition of the "Sugar Plum Fairy" and additional seasonal tracks. This is a must-have for all Mariah Carey and Christmas music fans who are ready to start listening to the tracks on the first day of November. Thanksgiving is just around the corner, but it has pretty much been replaced by Christmas now. You can check out Mariah Carey's Twitter Christmas announcement below.