Marilyn Manson is in more trouble with the law as police in New Hampshire have issued a warrant for his arrest for an alleged assault at a 2019 concert. After Evan Rachel Wood and other women publicly accused Manson of abuse in February, the singer was dropped by his record label and scrubbed from his planned American Gods and Creepshow appearances. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department also said that Marilyn Manson was under investigation for allegations of domestic violence.

Taking to Facebook, the Gilford Police Department in New Hampshire shared the details of the arrest warrant against Manson, whose real name is Brian Hugh Warner. Per the Facebook post, Marilyn Manson has an active arrest warrant for two counts of Class A misdemeanor Simple Assault. The department also claims Manson and his legal counsel have been aware of the warrant for some time but has made no effort to "return to New Hampshire to answer the pending charges."

Manson faces a possible jail sentence of less than one year and a fine of $2,000 or less if found guilty of the charges. The incident is said to have occurred in the stage pit area during a concert on Aug. 18, 2019, at the Bank of NH Pavilion. It's also noted that the alleged assaults are "not sexual in nature," though the post does not offer any more specifics.

"It is no secret to anyone who has attended a Marilyn Manson concert that he likes to be provocative on stage, especially in front of a camera," Manson's attorney Howard King said of the allegations to People. "This misdemeanor claim was pursued after we received a demand from a venue videographer for more than $35,000 after a small amount of spit came into contact with their arm. After we asked for evidence of any alleged damages, we never received a reply."

The lawyer added: "This whole claim is ludicrous, but we remain committed to cooperating with authorities, as we have done throughout."

People also spoke with three people who were reportedly at the concert, including a security guard. The witnesses claim that they saw Manson spitting and shooting mucus at the camerawoman through his nose. As for what prompted the gross attack, one witness alleges that the "Beautiful People" singer was annoyed with the woman wiping his saliva off her other camera.

"He was spitting everywhere and one time it got on her camera so she wiped it off and looked semi-irritated. He noticed this and kept purposely spitting on her camera," the attendee claims. "I think her final straw is he got on the floor, got within 2-3 feet of her and hacked a giant snot rocket at her, not the camera. She was p*ssed off and disgusted so she stormed off and he just laughed."

Another concert attendee also said: "I can remember him just laughing about what he did."

"I was right there when it happened, she was beyond furious when he did that to her," added a third witness, who worked as a security guard at the venue. "He spit on her a couple of times and then leaned real close to the camera and blew a huge snot rocket on her. After he did that, she almost threw her camera right down on the ground."

Back in February, Manson dismissed the claims of abuse against his former partners}, calling the allegations "horrible distortions of reality." Even so, his career has taken a tremendous hit, and this assault charge in New Hampshire only makes things worse. This news comes to us from People.