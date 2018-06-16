Marilyn Manson has released a cover of Cry Little Sister, the theme song to The Lost Boys. The song was originally recorded by Gerard McMann and was released on the movie's soundtrack in 1987. It was very much a product of its time and reflective of the popular music during that period. Manson, while staying true to the song, has completely reimagined it in his newly released cover, which has officially been released online for his fans to check out.

This is far from the first time that Marilyn Manson has covered an 80s classic. Two of his most popular songs to date, and two of the songs that helped make him a household name are his takes on Eurythmics Sweet Dreams Are Made of This and his cover of Soft Cell's Tainted Love. Both of those tracks take some serious liberties with the original compositions, but they also managed to capture the elements that made the songs work in the first place. Love him or hate him, Manson has a major knack for interpreting other people's work pretty brilliantly and making it his own.

His newly released cover of Cry Little Sister is no different. The song didn't appear on his new album, Heaven Upside Down, but he included a version of The Lost Boys theme song during his set on his current tour with Rob Zombie. Apparently, audiences liked it enough and he liked it enough to get in the studio and hammer out this version. It's hard to say how loyalists to Gerard McMann's version of the song, if there exists such a thing, are going to feel about this, but it seems likely that Manson's fans are going to eat this up.

In addition to including a few covers on his albums over the years, Marilyn Manson has been featured on quite a few movie soundtracks himself. Movies like Spawn, Queen of the Damned, The Matrix and Resident Evil have included his music on their soundtracks, just to name a few. Most recently, he included a cover of Ministry's song Stigmata on the Atomic Blonde soundtrack. Something about Marilyn Manson and action or horror movies goes very well together. He's also dabbled in acting, appearing in shows like Sons of Anarchy and Salem, amongst other things.

The Lost Boys was released in 1987 and was directed by Joel Schumacher with a cast that includes Kiefer Sutherland, Dianne Wiest, Corey Haim and Corey Feldman. The movie did reasonably well at the time, but it's truly gone on to become a cult classic. The movie spawned two direct-to-video sequels, Lost Boys: The Tribe and Lost Boys: The Thirst. It was recently announced that Funko is finally getting around to making some Pop figures based on the movie. Better late than never. You can check out Marilyn Manson's cover of Cry Little Sister on your preferred streaming service, our courtesy of the Marilyn Manson YouTube channel, for yourself below.