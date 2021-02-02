Both American Gods and Creepshow have dropped Marilyn Manson, 52, following the multiple abuse allegations against him from five women, including his ex-fiancée, actress Evan Rachel Wood who has revealed that the musician had "brainwashed and manipulated" her "into submission." But Manson has vehemently denied each and every accusation, claiming that they are all "horrible distortions of reality."

On Monday, the Westworld actor Evan Rachel Wood first reposted the allegations of abuse by other women against Manson on her Instagram Stories before penning her own statement. She shared Manson, who she had begun dating in 2007 when she was 18 and he was 36, had "started grooming me when I was a teenager" and "horrifically abused me for years."

"I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent."

Following the sexual abuse and rape allegations, his record label, Loma Vista Recordings took the decision to not promote the singer's current album and also to not collaborate with him in the future.

"In light of today's disturbing allegations by Evan Rachel Wood and other women naming Marilyn Manson as their abuser, Loma Vista will cease to further promote his current album, effective immediately," Loma Vista Recordings wrote in its post. "Due to these concerning developments, we have also decided not to work with Marilyn Manson on any future projects."

Marilyn Manson's segment on the Creepshow anthology series has also been removed by AMC's Shudder and has already been replaced. In their statement, a Starz spokesperson told Deadline that they took the step "due to the allegations made against Marilyn Manson." Creepshow is set to return this year.

"We have decided to remove his performance from the remaining episode [of American Gods] he is in, scheduled to air later this season. Starz stands unequivocally with all victims and survivors of abuse," reads their statement.

But Marilyn Manson, who is finally addressing the allegations leveled against him, his simply refuted them all and has stressed that the ones making the accusation are "choosing to misrepresent the past."

"Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality. My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how - and why - others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth."

This is not the first time that Wood, who got engaged to Manson in 2010 but separated after less than a year, has shared how she has suffered domestic violence and sexual abuse. A few years ago, she had appeared in front of the House Judiciary Committee and shared her tragic experiences to help in securing the Sexual Assault Survivors Bill of Rights in all 50 states. She had told Congress that she has been sexually assaulted and subjected to violence twice in her life and even now, it's like "a mental scar that I feel every day."

"My experience with domestic violence was this," she said, "the toxic mental, physical and sexual abuse which started slow but escalated over time, including threats against my life, severe gaslighting and brainwashing, waking up to the man that claimed to love me, raping what he believed to be my unconscious body," she had shared. The news comes to us via Deadline.