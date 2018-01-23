Fans of Marilyn Manson know he has a penchant for creating daring cover songs that push the envelope in new ways, and the artist has just done it again. While touring in support of his new record "Heaven Upside Down," Marilyn Manson added yet another cover song to his repertoire, which horror movie fans will certainly enjoy. A recording of a concert from earlier this month revealed that Marilyn Manson covered Gerard McMahon's "Cry Little Sister," the theme song from the 1987 horror classic The Lost Boys.

Marilyn Manson unveiled this new cover song on his tour stop earlier this month at The Van Buren venue in Phoenix, Arizona. This song does not appear on the "Heaven Upside Down" album, his 10th studio album, and if you're a fan of the original track, you can tell that the artist is quite faithful, while putting his own unique spin on it. Given his penchant for covering iconic songs and interpreting them in different ways, it wouldn't be surprising if this song could end up on one of his future albums.

Marilyn Manson actually had the first big hit of his career with a cover, his unique version of "Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)," a cover of the 1983 Eurythmics hit that was exceedingly darker than the original dance track. He also had chart-topping hits with covers of Soft Cell's "Tainted Love," AC/DC's "Highway to Hell," for the Detroit Rock City soundtrack, The Doors' "Five To One," John Lennon's "Working Class Hero," Madonna's "Justify My Love," Carly Simon's "You're So Vain" (with Johnny Depp), Depeche Mode's "Personal Jesus," Cheap Trick's "Surrender" and David Bowie's "Golden Years." Most recently, he covered the Ministry track "Stigmata" for the Atomic Blonde soundtrack.

Gerald McMahon, also known as "G Tom Mac," announced last year that he's putting together a musical prequel to The Lost Boys, which he was supporting by going on tour last fall while also celebrating the 30th Anniversary of the cult classic movie. There has been no shortage of interest in The Lost Boys in 30 years, with a comic book sequel announced in 2016, although it remains to be seen if another Lost Boys movie will ever see the light of day. Warner Bros. release The Lost Boys: The Tribe in 2008 and The Lost Boys: The Thirst in 2010, both as direct-to-video sequels, but there has been nothing concrete about another movie in years.

In fact, the last we've heard about anything regarding a new Lost Boys movie was in 2016, when Corey Feldman shot down the notion of an all-female reboot of the franchise. This certainly isn't the first time that "Cry Little Sister" has been covered either. The song was covered by Aiden for The Lost Boys: The Tribe soundtrack, while Eminem also sampled the track on his song "You're Never Over," from his 2010 album "Recovery." You can listen to the Marilyn Manson recording below, courtesy of Cornona YouTube, and check out the original song in the video players below.