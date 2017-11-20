Marilyn Manson has received rest in peace tributes after people confused him for late cult leader Charles Manson, who passed away on Sunday at the age of 83. It's been hours and people are still taking to Twitter to write heartfelt tributes to Marilyn Manson, even after Manson tweeted out a YouTube video featuring the shock rocker covering Charles Manson's song "Sick City." Many are trying to desperately school the millennials who don't know their history of cult murderers and 90's rockers and to spread the word that Marilyn Manson is still alive and playing a show in Austria today.

After being sentenced to death in 1971, Charles Manson's conviction was eventually commuted into a life sentence, with Manson remaining imprisoned in California until his death. Before the murders, Ohio-born Manson also spent time as a singer/songwriter in the Los Angeles music scene during the late 60s. Several recordings of his music have been released over the years to capitalize on his notoriety, which Marilyn Manson took straight to the bank by adopting the stage moniker and using some of the cult symbolism in his art and music.

While the convicted murderer did write and record music during his life, many iconic bands, including Guns N' Roses, The Beach Boys, and Marilyn Manson have covered his songs, Twitter is still mistaking him for Marilyn Manson, the metal musician and founder of the rock band of the same name. One fan took to Twitter to say, "It is so sad to see all these music icons pass. RIP Charles Manson. Never learn not to love," with a picture of Marilyn Manson posted above. Another young fan said, "I never really listened to much of his music, but RIP Charles Manson," again, with another picture of the singer.

The musician, born Brian Warner also in Ohio, posted an eerie black-and-white photo of the convicted killer with the word "Lie" in bright red and white letters near his forehead, but has not responded to the confusion and tributes that he has received over the last several hours. Another young fan took to Twitter to say, "He taught me it was OK to be weird," while a giant argument erupted, with many popping in to tell the fan that he has been mistaken. After a few messages, the young fan learned about the cult leader Charles Manson and that dude with the sick guitar riff that sings, "the beautiful people, the beautiful people."

One brave soul took to Twitter to call out the young people for not knowing their history and said, "Millennials who don't know the difference between Charles Manson and Marilyn Manson are really making fools of themselves tonight paying their respects to a mass murderer..." While another "true" Marilyn Manson fan had this to say.

"Anybody who tweets "rip Charles Manson" or "I can't believe Marilyn Manson died" should have their voting rights automatically suspended for 5 years."

On the opposite end of the spectrum, not one person took to social media to give any tributes to Marilyn Monroe, which is really just as sad. In other news, "RIP Charles Manson" was trending on Twitter late Sunday night, which is just something that should never happen. You can check out some of the better tributes to Marilyn Manson's life below, courtesy of Simar's Twitter account.

It was at this moment that Christian learned who Charles Manson was... pic.twitter.com/i9Vnkjel57 — Simar (@sahluwal) November 20, 2017

Rip Charles Manson, he taught me it was ok to be weird... — Christian (@nopoweradeinusa) November 20, 2017

Can't believe Marilyn Manson died, wow :( — Bontaire_ (@Bontaire) November 20, 2017

Millenials who don't know the difference between Charles Manson and Marilyn Manson are really making fools of themselves tonight paying their respects to a mass murderer… — William LeGate #SaveNetNeutrality (@williamlegate) November 20, 2017

Lol all these people tweeting “RIP Charles Manson” with pictures of Marilyn Manson. I CANNOT with this generation.



Rest in hell Charles. — Evan Childs (@EvanChilds11) November 20, 2017

Rip Marilyn Manson 😓 So Sad To See Such Talent Go To Waste 😿😿 — funky joe™ (@josephcm1117) November 20, 2017

Anybody who tweets “rip Charles Manson” or “I can’t believe Marilyn Manson died” should have their voting rights automatically suspended for 5 years. pic.twitter.com/JFU3xrtkHs — ⚡️⚡️⚡️ (@stephhh_marie_) November 20, 2017

wow rip charles manson 💔😭 taken too soon 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Y4R04dovPt — lalo (@negativecreeppp) November 20, 2017

I never really listened to much of his music, but RIP Charles Manson pic.twitter.com/aqhZ2shCHV — pinky ring (@DrCornwalis) November 20, 2017

RIP Charles Manson you'll be greatly missed #CharlesMansonpic.twitter.com/XGloIymy1A — Just Like Superman (@TinpotSuperman) November 20, 2017

Charles Manson is dead... but his music will live on. pic.twitter.com/Ltc0mdqqcX — robyn (@grigioboys) November 20, 2017

PSA: !!!!!!



CHARLES Manson was the notorious cult leader/murderer and is dead

MARILYN Manson is a singer/performer and alive and thriving



Be educated — Maddy (@madisonmariesw) November 20, 2017

People who are getting Charles Manson and Marilyn Manson mixed up... pic.twitter.com/JqJJLzcyRZ — Reed Spacer ⚡ The Ska God (@Zer0Dotexee) November 20, 2017

How are people so dumb to think Charles Manson is Marilyn Manson? Some sayin "RIP Charles you made great music" 😂😂😂😂 c'mon people, #folksjumpingonthebandwagon — Nicola Gargan (@nicolagargan90) November 20, 2017

LMFAO people out here tweeting “R.I.P. Charles Manson” thinking he’s Marilyn Manson... Someone needs to teach these kids 🤦🏼‍♀️ — EMS Turkeyrella⚕ (@KissLikeHockey) November 20, 2017

For F*cks sake!

If I see one more millennial mistake Marilyn Manson for Charlie Manson, I'm going to have an aneurysm. — GoAwayDrumpf (@DrumpfGo) November 20, 2017

I love Marilyn Manson so much — ghost girl (@avaarygunsallus) November 20, 2017

Not sure why it’s trending but apparently Marilyn Manson’s dad died? — Matt Belknap (@mattbelknap) November 20, 2017

Sad that Marilyn Manson died just after releasing a new album. — Tom Bombadril 🏴 (@InnerPartisan) November 20, 2017

rest in piece marilyn manson, u saved me. — Luka (@lu_k_a_b) November 20, 2017