A piece of cinema history long thought to have been lost to time has been discovered. Marilyn Monroe's last full-length feature to be released, prior to her tragic and untimely passing in 1962, was the classic western The Misfits. Originally, Marilyn Monroe filmed a nude scene for the movie that was cut by director John Huston. It was previously thought that the footage had been destroyed. However, it's now been revealed that footage does indeed still exist and is currently locked up in safe keeping.

The revelation comes from author Charles Casillo, who discovered that the footage wasn't destroyed while doing research for his upcoming book, Monroe: The Private Life of a Public Icon. Curtice Taylor, son of The Misfits producer Frank Taylor, was interviewed for the book and he revealed that he has the footage and has kept it locked in a cabinet ever since his father's passing in 1999.

The scene in question features Marilyn Monroe in a love scene with Clark Gable. Monroe was supposed to be dressing herself and the intention was to have her do it under the covers. However, in the version of the scene not included in the movie, the actress drops the sheet and exposes her body to the camera. Here's what Charles Casillo had to say about the famed scene in a recent interview.

"If you read [The Misfits] script it doesn't say anything about nudity... When she did the scene, everyone was shocked on the set. Huston sighed and said, 'Honey, I've seen them before.' Gable and others wanted [it] to be left in. Huston didn't because he felt it was totally unnecessary to the scene."

The author added that he believes it was saved by Frank Taylor because "it was so important and so groundbreaking." For years, it was believed that director John Huston destroyed the footage. Huston refused to include the footage in the movie, allegedly because he felt it didn't do anything to serve the story. The scene is significant because it likely would have been the first nude scene in the sound era of cinema. The fact that it wasn't included and was thought to be lost to time makes the discovery even more significant. Casillo further explains that there were quite a few takes of the scene, several of which featured the actress dropping the sheet.

"Why would a woman sitting up in bed, with nobody in the room, pull the sheet up and then try to put a blouse on at the same time? It makes no sense. So she just drops the sheet. I think it's one of the reasons she did this. There are quite a few takes of this scene. Whenever she dropped the sheet, which she did a few times, Huston would say 'Cut, remember the sheet, Marilyn.'"

In The Misfits, which was written by Marilyn Monroe's then-husband Arthur Miller, while filing for a divorce, beautiful ex-stripper Roslyn Taber (Marilyn Monroe) ends up meeting aging cowboy-turned-gambler Gay Langland (Clark Gable) and former World War II aviator Guido Racanelli (Eli Wallach). The two men instantly become infatuated with Roslyn and, on a whim, the three decide to move into Guido's half-finished desert home together. When grizzled ex-rodeo rider Perce Howland (Montgomery Clift) arrives, the unlikely foursome strike up a business capturing wild horses.

The question now becomes, what will happen with the footage? Curtice Taylor has not yet decided what to do with it. But now that the world knows that it exists, it's surely not going to stay locked up in a cabinet forever. This news comes to us courtesy of The Daily Mail.