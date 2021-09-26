The legend that is Mark Hamill celebrated his 70th birthday this weekend and there was no end to the celebrities coming out to join fans in wishing the Star Wars actor a happy birthday. Hamill is one of those actors that has come into his own recently thanks to his discovery of TikTok and other social media platforms, which he uses to frequently interact with fans whether it is to gently troll fans, or to give an insight into his current project, and there are seems to be no one who has anything bad to say about him. It is therefore no surprise to see so many big names publicly offering their memories and congratulations to the actor.

The man himself kicked off the outpouring when he tweeted, "In the beginning... and more recently...#HBD 2 me & ALL 9/25ers ?" Of course, someone as iconic as Hamill cannot get away with posting his own Happy Birthday message and not expect people to notice and notice they did...in their hundreds.

In the beginning... and more recently...#HBD 2 me & ALL 9/25ers 🎂 pic.twitter.com/QIO1CBz1GN — Mark Hamill (Mar🐫) (@HamillHimself) September 25, 2021

The Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn shared an image of himself with Hamill in a throwback photo, saying, "Happy birthday to the King of Kings." Fellow Star Wars star Ming-Na Wen posted a series of images from the franchise, commenting, "Happy Birthday. 70 years young! Sharing a binary sunset with you as I raise a lightsaber to you on your special day. Wishing you joy & lots of cake." Tara Strong, who had provided the voice of Harley Quinn to Mark Hamill's Joker in numerous DC animated projects shared a video of the two of them, saying, "Love you @HamillHimself. You're still the yummiest puddin' around. Hope you have a fantastic #batfree birthday." And the messages just kept on coming with everyone from Pee-wee Herman to Kevin Conroy and dozens of Star Wars and Joker appreciation accounts all adding images, videos and best wishes to the actor as he reached fourscore years and ten.

Happy Birthday to the King of Kings, @HamillHimself. 🙌🎂🥳 pic.twitter.com/wWYHMBORDp — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) September 25, 2021

Happy Birthday, @HamillHimself!!

🎂🎊🎉🥰



70 years young! Sharing a binary sunset with you as I raise a lightsaber to you on your special day.🎂🥳



Wishing you joy & lots of cake!! 🎂🍰🥰❤️💜#MTFBWYpic.twitter.com/FSfYjVDb26 — Ming-Na Wen (@MingNa) September 25, 2021

Mark Hamill made a surprise return to the Star Wars franchise in the finale of The Mandalorian's second season, when Luke Skywalker appeared in the climax of the episode and sent fans into a frenzy having been kept in the dark about the cameo appearance before it was there in front of them. Back in August, Mandalorian series creator Jon Favreau spoke to Good Morning America about how hard it had been keeping Mark Hamill's role in the series a secret, saying, "It was very tricky because it's very hard to keep a secret nowadays, especially with Star Wars, because people are so curious about it. There are so many people involved with the process, with visual effects finishing, making it, filming it, the studios, everything."

It is fair to say that fans were pleased that Mark Hamill's appearance wasn't leaked ahead of time, and were more than happy to see him back on screens in the role that will forever see him remembered as an icon of the Star Wars series. That doesn't mean that Hamill is done making new characters, and he will be seen soon in the upcoming movie The Machine, in which he plays the father of comedian co-star Bert Kreischer, who is kidnapped thanks to his son's Russian Mafia connections.

So, here's to a cinematic icon wishing him many more years to come. Here are some more of the birthday messages sent to Hamill by his fans on social media.

HAPPY BDAY TO MARK HAMILL, OUR LUKE SKYWALKER 🎉 pic.twitter.com/01MqsvXltb — the farm jedi (@thefarmjedi) September 25, 2021

Happy birthday to the legendary Mark Hamill! May the force be with you, always pic.twitter.com/P3LTJPfZZx — Ajay (@AjayTheSWGuy) September 25, 2021

Happy Birthday to Mark Hamill @HamillHimself You look fantastic, I had to verify if that age was right. C'mon SWAT Kats Fans @TheSWATKats It's Jonny K/The Red Lynx/Burke's birthday today! And I still got some presents for you if I ever meet you Mark. (The 1 pic is from recording) pic.twitter.com/QjKYlNLCH9 — Dominick DeSantis (@AxiomVulpine) September 25, 2021

Mark Hamill, appearing on the Muppet Show in 1980 [Today "marks" his 70th Birthday] https://t.co/QM7y8YX049 — Muppets Lovers (@MuppetsLovers) September 25, 2021