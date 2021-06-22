Carrie Fisher is set to posthumously receive her Hollywood Walk of Fame star, and her Star Wars series co-star Mark Hamill was right there to salute his late friend for the honor. Last week, the full list of inductees for the Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2022 was announced, and for many fans, Fisher's name stood out as the movie legend's induction has been long overdue. Needless to say, the news has left many Star Wars fans feeling stoked.

Mark Hamill, who received his own Hollywood Walk of Fame induction in 2018, couldn't be any happier to see Fisher in the club. Taking to Twitter, the Luke Skywalker actor posted some of his favorite images taken with Fisher at various points in their lives. He also wrote a message of tribute to Fisher along with the rest of the Walk of Fame inductees.

"I congratulate & salute all 38 new #HollywoodWalkOfFame honorees-Welcome to the neighborhood! Much love & a very special 1-finger salute to the incomparable, hilarious & irreverent force of nature that was my space sis Carrie Fisher. Her star will blaze from here to eternity."

Fisher is one of three Star Wars favorites to be named in the Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2022. Ewan McGregor, who's currently filming on the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series for Disney+, was also among the names being added. Meanwhile, Ming-Na Wen, who plays Fennec Shand in The Mandalorian and will reprise the role in The Book of Boba Fett, is another talent to be inducted onto the famous Hollywood walkway. For her part, Wen can hardly believe that she's getting inducted among such good company as Carrie Fisher and Ewan McGregor.

"This is not happening," Wen wrote in a tweet. "How is this happening? My little nerd heart is exploding!!!!"

On the movie side of the new inductions, the Walk of Fame Class of 2022 also includes names like James Hong, Francis Ford Coppola, Macaulay Culkin, Willem Dafoe, Salma Hayek, Helen Hunt, Michael B. Jordan, Regina King, Ray Liotta, Adam McKay, Jason Momoa, and Tessa Thompson. New names added for their TV contributions include Byron Allen, Greg Berlanti, Ricky Gervais, Peter Krause, Bob Odenkirk, Holly Robinson-Peete, Norman Reedus, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jean Smart, and Kenan Thompson.

Ellen K., Hollywood Walk of Fame Chair, said of the inductees: "The Panel did an amazing job choosing these very talented people. We can't wait to see each honoree's reaction as they realize that they are becoming a part of Hollywood's history with the unveiling of their star on the world's most famous walkway!"

Hamill and Fisher certainly spent a lot of time on screen together, and it's only fitting that both Star Wars favorites will have their names forever enshrined in Hollywood. The only thing that would have made the occasion even better would be for Fisher to have been here herself to personally celebrate the long overdue induction. You can check out the full list of inductees for the Class of 2022 at the official website for the Hollywood Walk of Fame.