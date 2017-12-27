It may be hard to believe that it's been one year since the death of Carrie Fisher. And the full blow of her untimely passing has been softened somewhat by her omnipresent force in this December's The Last Jedi. Now co-star Mark Hamill, who plays Carrie Fisher's on-screen twin brother in the iconic space opera, is remembering his friend with a line of memorable dialogue from the latest Skywalker saga sequel. He simply says this in her memory.

"No one's ever really gone."

Mark Hamill posted a few images on Instagram in remembering Carrie Fisher and her role as Princess Leia, which spawned five movies in total. Carrie Fisher passed away exactly one year ago today. The above line is delivered by Luke upon reuniting with General Leia Organa on the salt planet Crait, as they say their final good-bye.

Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher were shot into the stratosphere together appearing in the original 1977 Star Wars, which is now known by most as A New Hope. At the time they were virtual unknowns, though they had both appeared in a number of projects prior to taking on the immortal roles of Luke and Leia. They last appeared together in 1983's Return of the Jedi. Though they both made an appearance in 2015's The Force Awakens, the pair did not share any screen time. That changed with The Last Jedi, which saw them together on screen for the first time in over 30 years.

Fans have also been paying their respects to Carrie Fisher on various social media platforms. The actress is also know for her roles in The Blues Brothers, The Burbs and When Harry Met Sally. She is also a well-known author and script doctor, and even brought some one-liners to The Last Jedi, including the joke about changing her hair during the big Luke and Leia reunion. One fan remembered the late actress with a line Fisher had written for her 2008 autobiography Wishful Drinking, where she imagined her own obituary.

"One year ago today, Carrie Fisher, age 60, drowned in moonlight, strangled by her own bra."

The end credits of The Last Jedi dedicate the film to Carrie Fisher. The actress and entertainer passed away on December 27, 2016, following a heart attack she suffered on a plane ride from England back to the United States. Carrie Fisher will always be remembered as a Princess. Here's Mark Hamill's tribute from Instagram.