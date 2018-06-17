Mark Hamill is truly a master of social media and proved it yet again with his Father's Day tweet. The Star Wars actor decided to post a picture of his infamous on screen father Darth Vader.

While it was just a simple gesture, it has blown up and now gone viral. As of this writing, the tweet has been liked over 100,000 times and retweeted nearly 30,000 times.

Mark Hamill uses his Twitter account almost daily to interact with Star Wars fans or to talk to other celebrities. He recently called out some Star Wars trolls for ridiculing The Last Jedi co-star Kelly Marie Tran.

Kelly Marie Tran deleted her social media account after so-called Star Wars fans were blasting her online. Mark Hamill told the all to, "get a life, nerds" with an awesome hashtag.

Mark Hamill posts his social media awesomeness almost every day, so give him a follow on Twitter. Just don't be a troll when doing so.