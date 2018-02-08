A lot of people in the Star Wars universe have their fingers on the pulse when it comes to social media, but perhaps the person closest to fans is Mark Hamill. The Luke Skywalker actor uses social media pretty often to connect with fans and also uses it to troll certain factions of elitist hardcore Star Wars groups. So it came as no surprise when Hamill was asked about the upcoming Solo: A Star Wars Story and already knew about the divisive fan reaction online to the first trailer.

The very first footage from Solo made its official debut earlier this week and in true Star Wars fashion, people either love it or they hate it. There's not a whole lot of middle ground and one over enthusiastic "fan" made a Solo Bingo game that predicts the major plot points of the movie. Fans are already angry that the movie might have Jabba the Hutt in it or that it might have carbonite mentioned in it. Basically, Lucasfilm is damned if they do and damned if they don't at this point.

In a recent interview, Mark Hamill addressed the reactions to the Solo trailer and spoke about the online culture of Star Wars. Like the criticism for The Last Jedi, Hamill claims to have been taken aback by the divisive and negative response that the new trailer has received. He had this to say.

"This is the only franchise where you go on Twitter and they say, If such and such happens, I am so out! It surprises me, but, look, you can't please everybody. You just have to try and make the best story you can. I was sort of taken aback by it, but who knows? Not everybody likes broccoli. Some people like carrots or Brussels sprouts better, you know, that's just the way life is."

It's safe bet that Hamill has seen the Solo Bingo game and more than likely that's what he's referencing when talking about fans hating the movie if "such and such happens." In the end, the actor says that "you can't please" everybody, which is especially true with the Star Wars fan base. As far as Mark Hamill's opinion on Solo: A Star Wars Story, the actor says that he can't wait to see it. Hamill says that he was impressed by the trailer. He explains.

"The trailer looks fantastic! I don't know what anybody's complaining about. The trailer makes you want to see the movie and I'm dying to see it, so it worked."

While there are certain fans that can't wait to watch the movie fail, there are probably more who are genuinely excited to see what Alden Ehrenreich does with the young Han Solo character. Ehrenreich has a tough job ahead of him.

Solo: A Star Wars Story hits theaters on May 25th, which is only a few short month away. So until then, Star Wars fans will be complaining about what they see in trailers, leaks, and promotional material. Regardless, this is a Star Wars movie and it will undoubtedly be a hit at the box office no matter what the fans have to say about it. You can read more of the interview with Mark Hamill via Entertainment Tonight's YouTube channel.