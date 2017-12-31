Mark Hamill is a family man and he just revealed via social media that his three children had cameos in The Last Jedi as members of the Resistance. As of this writing, Rian Johnson's first Star Wars movie is in theaters for its third weekend and many fans have taken in more than one showing, trying to catch all of the hidden Last Jedi easter eggs and all-star cameos. As it turns out, there were even more cameos that didn't make the final cut. For instance, Ed Hardy portrayed a Stormtrooper in the same vein as Daniel Craig's easily manipulated trooper in J.J. Abrams' The Force Awakens, but his portion was cut out at the last minute.

Mark Hamill took to Twitter to thank Rian Johnson for not cutting his three children, Chelsea, Nathan, and Griffin, from the final cut of The Last Jedi. If Ed Hardy gets cut, you know that there's a chance for anything to get cut from the movie, so the Luke Skywalker actor's thanks to the director was more than likely genuine. Hamill's three children play members of the Resistance named, Saile Minnau, Salaka Kuchimba, and Koo Millham. Mark Hamill also revealed the single piece of direction he gave his children: "Pop-up FASTER or Oscar'll block ya!"

Mark Hamill's reveal certainly gives Star Wars fans something to keep an eye out for on further viewings. The reference to Oscar is most likely fellow actor Oscar Isaac who is featured heavily involved in the Resistance scenes. Hamill's offspring aren't the only real-life Star Wars descendants to appear alongside their parents in the franchise; Carrie Fisher's daughter Billie Lourd had a cameo appearance in2015's The Force Awakens that turned into a more prominent role in The Last Jedi.

There's a lot to unpack from The Last Jedi and hardcore fans are still divided on whether they liked the movie or not. However, the debates are still going strong and the movie is currently about to cross the $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office, giving it a chance to beat out Disney's live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast as the highest grossing movie of 2017. Though the movie isn't performing as well as The Force Awakens, it's eliciting more of a fan response than its predecessor, which may give the movie a higher fan respect in the years to come.

As The Last Jedi continues to dominate the box office, Mark Hamill is slowly letting out little pieces of behind-the scenes intel for fans to check out. Though he hasn't come out to admit it, Hamill's secret role of Dobbu Scay has been revealed and now the actor has confirmed that his three children made cameos as Resistance soldiers, which is pretty cool. Now it's time for a repeat viewing to just where exactly they pop up in the movie. You can check out the confirmation of the family cameos in The Last Jedi via Mark Hamill's Twitter account.