Mark Hamill has revealed he's still "horrified" by the The Empire Strikes Back scene where Luke Skywalker brutally cuts the Wampa's arm off in the ice cave on Hoth. It's funny that he mentions that, but not how Han Solo slices open the Tauntaun to save Luke's life. Hamill has spoken out against the Tauntaun slaughter when he revealed that the disemboweled Tauntaun toy is his least favorite piece of merchandise in the big world of weird and wacky Star Wars merchandise, though.

The Wampa memories came flooding back to Mark Hamill over the weekend when a fan tweeted a severed Wampa arm cake to the actor in honor of National Cake Day. Hamill took the time to share with his millions of followers that he was never comfortable with the violent scene and that, "Luke would never do this." Hamill had this to say.

"When filming scene I was assured my lightsaber swipe toward camera (creature not on set) would simply singe fur 2 scare him off-Horrified to later see amputation & unnecessary cruelty-Wampa was HUNGRY (not EVIL)-Luke would never do this!"

In fact, that part isn't even in the book as another Twitter user pointed out. In the book of The Empire Strikes Back, Luke uses the Force to scare the Wampa away. Hamill responded by saying that his acting was "much better in the book." Some people think Hamill is joking about the Wampa cruelty. But he later assured in the Twitter comments that he was 'serious'.

Looking back, the scene does stick out as being overly violent, but at the time it painted the Wampa as an evil creature, ready to kill Luke. Mark Hamill is an avid supporter for animal rights and as it turns out, even fictional animals. It would be interesting to get his take on the Ewok genocide that supposedly happened on Endor when the Death Star exploded and killed off all living things on half of the planet. Come to think of it, Hamill has been spreading a lot of love about Porgs as well. Maybe he stops Chewbacca from eating all of them.

Speaking of Porgs, Mark Hamill hasn't publicly commented on Chewie smacking a Porg in the new TV spot for The Last Jedi, but you can imagine that the Wookie got a stern talking to after the incident. It makes one wonder about the Tusken Raiders. Is it okay to harm them? There's so many questions regarding Luke Skywalker's complicated ethics over the course of the original Star Wars trilogy and hopefully Mark Hamill will publicly reveal his thoughts on the senseless killings of the creatures in the movies.

While Mark Hamill is still traumatized by his brutal encounter with the Wampa all of those years ago, he's doing an excellent job promoting The Last Jedi, which is just weeks away from hitting theaters. Hamill has taken to Twitter to troll Star Wars fans about fan theories as well as potential spoilers for the hotly anticipated installment. While we wait for The Last Jedi to hit theaters, check out some deep thoughts about Wampa life via Mark Hamill's Twitter account below.

When filming scene I was assured my lightsaber swipe toward camera (creature not on set) would simply singe fur 2 scare him off-Horrified to later see amputation & unnecessary cruelty-Wampa was HUNGRY (not EVIL)-Luke would never do this! #StillAngry2017https://t.co/QhIkOILZmw — @HamillHimself (@HamillHimself) November 27, 2017