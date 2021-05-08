Regardless of what some may think of The Force Awakens, the 2015 sci-fi epic was able to bring the mega-franchise back to the big screen in a big way. On top of giving older fans another chance to see a galaxy far, far away, The Force Awakens also gave newer fans a chance to experience the classic characters that made the series what it is today.

Among these characters is main staple hero, Luke Skywalker, portrayed by Mark Hamill. Hamill had a silent cameo-esqe role in The Force Awakens, playing the sort of MacGuffin type for the main heroes to seek out during their adventure. Since then, Hamill has been quite open with his feelings about the use of Luke during the now dubbed 'Rise of the First Order' era.

During the 'May The Fourth Be With You' Star Wars day celebrations, the popular YouTube channel Bad Lip Reading uploaded a clip of deleted footage from their Force Awakens video. Said video also features Mark Hamill doing an impression of Harrison Ford, something that Hamill can also be seen doing on an episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers.

"Found this short deleted scene from The Force Awakens on one of my backup drives. Seems an appropriate day to share. Once again @hamillhimself nails the Harrison Ford impression. A quick line in there from @jessicadicicco too! #maythe4thbewithyou #maythefourthbewithyou #maythe4th"

Found this short deleted scene from The Force Awakens on one of my backup drives. Seems an appropriate day to share. Once again @hamillhimself nails the Harrison Ford impression. A quick line in there from @jessicadicicco too! #maythe4thbewithyou#maythefourthbewithyou#maythe4thpic.twitter.com/UrkCjFGEZr — Bad Lip Reading (@BadLipReading) May 5, 2021

Hamill responded to the newly released footage via his Twitter account, while also giving a bit of a joking jab to his lack of dialogue in the actual Star Wars sequel.

"Listen as @BadLipReading gives me, not only a chance to dub Harrison, but more lines than I had in the actual film. #EpVII_MyOnlySilentMovie"

Listen as @BadLipReading gives me, not only a chance to dub Harrison, but more lines than I had in the actual film.#EpVII_MyOnlySilentMovie ???? https://t.co/5tY6N5miaV — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) May 7, 2021

This isn't the first time Hamill has poked some fun at his character's silence in The Force Awakens, as he has also made a joke during his Walk of Fame ceremony on March 8th of 2018. Garnering a pretty solid reaction from the crowd."I haven't been this speechless since #TheForceAwakens," Mark Hamill aka Luke Skywalker says at his Walk of Fame ceremony #StarWars #JediDay

"I haven't been this speechless since #TheForceAwakens," Mark Hamill aka Luke Skywalker says at his Walk of Fame ceremony #StarWars#JediDaypic.twitter.com/0egDSSS2mR — Variety (@Variety) March 8, 2018

As well, on May 7th of 2020, Hamill also posted on his Twitter account another 'wink wink, nudge nudge' call back to his role in The Force Awakens.

"May The 7th Be The Episode That Left Me Speechless."

May The 7th Be The Episode That Left Me Speechless pic.twitter.com/inpJHBMBkh — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) May 7, 2020

On top of The Force Awakens, Hamill also hasn't been shy about sharing his thoughts on Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which was certainly a dividing experience among fans, critics and regular viewers. These jabs and jokes aside, Hamill continues to be on the front lines of the Star Wars fanbase, whether it be reacting to fan theory discussions and taking time to discuss the franchise that he has been such an instrumental part of. For those interested in seeing more from Mark Hamill, the veteran actor provides the voice for Art Rosenbaum in the animated superhero show, Invincible.