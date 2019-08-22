Mark Hamill, the man behind Luke Skywalker, hasn't seen the original Star Wars in more than 20 years. The actor has revealed that the last time he watched the classic 1977 sci-fi movie that made him famous was in 1997, when the original trilogy was re-released in theaters. And the only reason Hamill did so at the time was because his kids wanted to see it on the big screen for themselves.

The reveal was made by Mark Hamill on Twitter. George Lucas famously tinkered with the original movies, A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, adding in digital effects and changing some things, for the Special Editions. Responding to a fan who asked how often Hamill watches Star Wars, the actor revealed it's pretty infrequently, as the last time he did was when Lucas' infamous re-release came out. Here's what Hamill had to say.

"I haven't seen it since the Special Edition was released in theaters in 1997 & only because my kids had only watched the home video, had never seen it on the big screen & insisted I take them."

Some fans may find this jarring at first, but it's not all that surprising. Mark Hamill is, undoubtedly, a great ambassador for the Star Wars brand. He has been pretty much since 1977. On the flipside, Harrison Ford, meanwhile, spent a great number of years trying to distance himself a bit from the role of Han Solo. Despite Hamill's excellent relationship with the franchise and the fans, that doesn't mean he's sitting around geeking out over Luke Skywalker and the rest of the stuff the same way many of us do.

Many actors don't like to watch themselves on screen and don't sit around watching movies they starred in. I can't recall how many times I've personally watched or listened to interviews, in which, a star is asked about the last time they watched some famous movie they were in, or if they like to watch their own work after premieres, and they make it clear they have no interest in doing such a thing. For them, it's work. It's a job. It's their craft. And watching their own work after the fact is probably like people listening to the sound of their own recorded voice. There's just something unpleasant about it for many of us.

At the very least, Mark Hamill will probably watch this year's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker at least once at the premiere, since he's returning, almost certainly for the last time as Luke Skywalker, even if it ends up being only as a Force ghost. Yet, even if he doesn't watch Star Wars repeatedly as many fans do, he'll surely continue to be a friend to the fans for years to come. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker arrives in theaters on December 20. Be sure to check out the exchange from Mark Hamill's Twitter account below.

